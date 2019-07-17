The global phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors market is expected to post a CAGR close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of erectile dysfunction (ED). The etiology of ED can be attributed to multiple factors, such as diabetes mellitus, testosterone deficiency, prostate cancer, obesity, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia. In addition, the consumption of certain medicines and substance abuse can lead to ED. As most of these factors are related to lifestyle changes, the prevalence of ED is increasing globally. Rapid urbanization, and the inherent lifestyle changes, along with high stress at the workplace are rendering young men more susceptible to ED. Thus, the increase in the incidence of ED is expected to boost the adoption of PDE inhibitors during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising burden of chronic diseases will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Phosphodiesterase (PDE) Inhibitors Market: Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases

Chronic diseases are among the leading causes of death and contribute to a significant portion of annual healthcare expenditure. Rising healthcare costs associated with chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and prediabetes is expected to lead to an increase in the adoption of PDE5 inhibitors. Thus, an increase in the economic and health burden of these diseases will ensure continuous or increased use of PDE5 inhibitors for their remission, which will promote market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the rising burden of chronic diseases, the application of novel technologies for PDE inhibitors development and the growing geriatric population are two other major factors that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Phosphodiesterase (PDE) Inhibitors Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors market by application (oral, topical, other RoA) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, ROW respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of large pharmaceutical companies that offer both branded and generic POE inhibitors.

