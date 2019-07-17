South Africa Logistics Market is Driven by Growth in Intra Continental Trade, Change in Consumption Patterns and Growth in the E Commerce Orders: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Findings

The Public Sector Infrastructure Spending for Transport and Logistics Sector over the Medium Term Expenditure Framework is estimated to a total expenditure of ZAR 313.9 Billion . Capital Projects such as redevelopment of ports, expansion of the container terminals to increase the throughput capacity will support the growth of the warehousing market.

. Capital Projects such as redevelopment of ports, expansion of the container terminals to increase the throughput capacity will support the growth of the warehousing market. Asian countries such as China , India , Japan and Taiwan accounted for the biggest emerging economies and are major trade partners of South Africa . Logistics industry will be driven by the continuous growth in the demand for imported goods from South Africa . Over 45% of the imports and 31% of the exports to/by South Africa are from Asian countries.

, , and accounted for the biggest emerging economies and are major trade partners of . Logistics industry will be driven by the continuous growth in the demand for imported goods from . Over of the and of the to/by are from Asian countries. The Cold storage market in the country is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the period 2018-2023E. Special category of products such as sterilized foods will bring about growth in the cold storage market. The growing demand for canned food, fruits and daily products are also expected to raise the demand for developing the cold storage establishments in the country.

AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Agreement) to Increase Intra Regional Trade: The exports and imports are expected to rise during the period 2018-2023. South Africa's demand for imports will increase from the emerging economies of India and China. Moreover, due to the participation of 49 African countries in the AfCFTA Agreement, intra-African trade is anticipated to improve in the coming years which will create more demand for logistics service over the continent.

Developments in the Cold Chain Market: The consumption of meat, canned fruits and vegetables, packaged food has risen over the years. With the growing middle class, the consumption of such goods is bound to rise in future which will drive the demand for cold storage and transportation facilities. Demand from the healthcare sector has also increased over the years for storage of vaccines and medical equipment.

Leading Manufacturer of Isotopes: In 2018, South Africa became the World's leading manufacturer and exporter of isotopes that can be used in medical diagnostics. This further improved the country's trade relations with the rest of the world.

Growth in the E Commerce Industry: Although the E Commerce industry is in the developmental stage, it is expected to generate more demand for logistics services as consumers will begin relying on mobile solutions for purchasing the daily consumables in the coming years. Parcel, Mail, Courier and Express delivery market is expected to garner the advantage and serve the growing demand for transportation of goods.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "South Africa Logistics Market Outlook to 2023 - By Sea, Land, Air Freight Forwarding; International and Domestic Freight, Integrated and Contract Logistics Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial/ Retail, ICD/CFS, Cold Storage, Others), 3PL Warehousing, Cold Chain Market; By Express Logistics and E-commerce Logistics" believe that the Logistics market in South Africa will grow due to the growing foreign trade and infrastructural investments albeit challenges due to inadequate road, rail and port infrastructure.

Key Segments Covered

Freight Forwarding Market By

Mode of Transport (Road Freight, Rail Freight, Sea Freight, Air Freight, Pipeline Freight )

International and Domestic Freight (International, Domestic)

Flow Corridor- International Corridor (Asian Countries, European Countries, Americas, Middle East Countries, African Countries)

Type of Delivery (Express, Non Express)

Method of Performing Services (Integrated Logistics, Contract Logistics)

Warehousing Market By

End Users (Consumer and Retail, Food and Beverages, Automotives, Healthcare and Pharma, Others )

Business Model (Industrial/Retail, Container Freight/Inland Container Depot, Cold Storage)

Owned and Rented

Regions ( Johannesburg , Durban , Cape Town , Port Elizabeth, East London )

Cold Chain Market By

Type of Market (Cold Transportation, Cold Storage)

Application (Meat and Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy Products, Bakery and Confectionary, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare and Others )

Ownership (Owned and Rented)

Cold Storage Market Segmentation By Temperature of Storage (Ambient, Frozen, Chilled)

Regions ( Johannesburg , Cape Town , Durban )

, , ) Cold Transportation Market Segmentation By Type of Possession (Owned, Rented)

Mode of Transportation (Land, Sea, Air)

Location (Domestic, International)

Express Logistics Market by

International and Domestic Express

Type of Express (International) (Air, Ground)

Type of Express (Domestic) (Air, Ground)

Market Structure (B2B, B2C and C2C)

E Commerce Logistics Market by

Delivery Time Duration (1-2 Working days, 3-5 Working days, More than 5 Working days)

Express/Normal

Merchant/3PL

Outsourced/3PL Logistics Market by

Market Type (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, VAS)

Key Target Audience

Freight Forwarding Companies

Warehousing Companies

Cold Chain Companies

Express Logistics Companies

E Commerce Logistics Companies

3PL Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period: 2019-2023E

Companies Covered:

DHL

Imperial Logistics

DSV

DB Schenker

Barloworld Logistics

DPD Laser Express Logistics

ID Logistics

OneLogix

CEVA Logistics

City Logistics

Cargo Carriers

Kargo Logistics

Vital Distribution

ACT Logistic

Santova Logistics

GMA Logistics

Kuehne Nagel

For more information on the market research report please refer to the below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/south-africa-logistics-market/222337-100.html

