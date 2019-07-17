Growth capital expedites global expansion of cloud migration IT services automation leader

BitTitan, the global leader in managed services automation, has secured additional growth capital in a financing led by Vistara Capital Partners. This funding will help spur additional investment into BitTitan's IT automation initiatives and accelerate growth through a network of global offices and partnerships.

BitTitan's renowned suite of products, including cloud migration solution, MigrationWiz, and IT services automation platform, Voleer, helps a global network of IT service providers sell, onboard and service cloud technology. BitTitan's solutions save time, money and resources without sacrificing security to seamlessly transition and then manage millions of employees in the cloud.

"BitTitan continues to invest in a bold technology platform that enables organizations to efficiently and securely adopt cloud applications and services. IT professionals can quickly discover and execute solutions through automation across a wide array of IT workflows," said Geeman Yip, BitTitan Founder CEO. "With the flexible financing package provided by Vistara, BitTitan is positioned to further its vision via organic growth and acquisitions."

"BitTitan's vision for IT automation is ambitious, while the value proposition is highly relatable to employees and IT professionals experiencing the transformative benefits, but everyday challenges, of operating in the cloud," said Vistara Partner, Noah Shipman. "We are very excited to partner with one of our neighbours in the Pacific Northwest as BitTitan embarks on its next stage of growth as a leader in their industry globally and the local community."

About Vistara Capital Partners

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Vistara Capital Partners provides highly flexible and tailored technology growth capital solutions for companies across North America. Founded, managed and funded by seasoned technology finance and operating executives, "Vistara" (Sanskrit for "expansion") is focused on enabling growth and expansion of its portfolio companies. Additional information is available at www.vistaracapital.com

About BitTitan

BitTitan empowers IT service professionals to successfully deploy and manage cloud technologies through automation. MigrationWiz is the industry-leading SaaS solution for mailbox, document and public-folder migrations between a wide range of Sources and Destinations. Voleer is a solution that centralizes and automates IT tasks, helping empower IT service professionals to streamline daily operations and reduce redundancies. Since 2009, BitTitan has moved over 13 million users to the cloud for 37,000 customers in 187 countries and supports leading cloud ecosystems including Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Dropbox. The global company has offices in Seattle and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.BitTitan.com.

