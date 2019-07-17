sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,014 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1W713 ISIN: GB00BDZT6P94 Ticker-Symbol: M59 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,951
5,052
17:23
4,969
5,068
17:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC5,0140,00 %
FN Beta