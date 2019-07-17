Tea Tree Oil Market to Reach a Market size of $57.6 Million by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Tea Tree Oil Market, published by KBV research, The Global Tea Tree Oil Market size is expected to reach $57.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.32% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for natural and organic products for various purposes in the healthcare and cosmetics industry worldwide is expected to remain the dominant force driving the need for tea tree oil market. Furthermore, increasing demand for tea tree oil in the personal care industry is also projected to influence the tea tree oil market significantly.
The Cosmetics and Toiletries market dominated the Global Tea Tree Oil Market by Application in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6 % during the forecast period. Cosmetic companies account for higher value share as compared to other potential end users due to the surge in demand for tea tree oil in the production of various types of cosmetic products. The Therapeutic market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during (2019 - 2025).
The North America market dominated the Global Cosmetic Sector Market by Region in 2018, and growing at a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.8% during (2019 - 2025). There is a rapid increase in demand for tea tree oil amongst the consumers from the established countries of North America and Europe. Therefore, these regions are considered the dominant regions in the global market. Increase in demand for natural cosmetic products that cause lesser side-effects and other benefits, in Europe, is expecting a boost in the growth of the market in this region. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during (2019 - 2025).
The Pharma & Cosmetic Grade market dominated the Global Tea Tree Oil Market by Grade in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6 % during the forecast period. The health care treatments related to skin infections, acne, cuts, scrapes, rashes, etc. which was cured with the use of Tea Tree Oil is creating demand for the market within the healthcare industry. The natural antiseptic feature is the primary factor in tea tree oil market which has increased the demand in worldwide. The Therapeutic Grade market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.9% during (2019 - 2025).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of The Royal Barenbrug Group, BrettYoung Seeds Limited, Allied Seed, LLC, The Lebermuth Co., Inc., AOS Products Private Limited, Shandong Fuyang Biotech Co. ltd., Integria Healthcare (Australia) Pty Ltd., Young Living Essential Oils LC, Ungerer & Company, Inc., and NOW Foods, Inc.
Global Tea Tree Oil Market Segmentation
By Grade
- Pharma & Cosmetic Grade
- Therapeutic Grade
By Application
- Cosmetics and Toiletries
- Therapeutic
- Industrial
By End User
- FMCG Sector
- Cosmetic Sector
- Pharmaceutical Sector
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
- The Royal Barenbrug Group
- BrettYoung Seeds Limited
- Allied Seed, LLC
- The Lebermuth Co., Inc.
- AOS Products Private Limited
- Shandong Fuyang Biotech Co. ltd.
- Integria Healthcare (Australia) Pty Ltd.
- Young Living Essential Oils LC
- Ungerer & Company, Inc.
- NOW Foods, Inc.
