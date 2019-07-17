sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

100,00 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0MSCP ISIN: BG1100106050 Ticker-Symbol: 5F4 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
17.07.2019 | 16:52
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

For Yet Another Year, Fibank is a Favorite Brand Among Banks in Bulgaria

SOFIA, Bulgaria, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibank (First Investment Bank) won the Financial Institutions category of the only consumer ranking in Bulgaria, MY LOVE BRANDS. More than 40,000 consumers supported their favorite brands, with Fibank becoming a winner for the fourth time since the beginning of the ranking.

Fibank Head Office Bulgaria (PRNewsfoto/Fibank)

The competition was held for the eleventh consecutive year by the Business Lady Magazine. Consumers voted in three stages, with the three best-performing brands competing in the finals. Fibank was the undisputed leader in the Financial Institutions category, leading convincingly over its competitors. An important feature of the ranking is that it does not rely on a jury for the voting and nominations, but only on consumer preferences.

The favorite brand award for 2019, which Fibank also received in 2011, 2012 and 2018, is the logical result of the Bank's consistent efforts towards developing innovative and customer-friendly products and services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929430/Fibank_Head_Office_Bulgaria.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta