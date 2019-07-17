A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest engagement for a leading electronics retailer. To help the client tackle their challenges, the merchandising analytics experts at Quantzig developed and implemented a turn-key solution that helped the client to identify new opportunities to redesign business processes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005384/en/

Merchandising Analytics Engagement for an Electronics Retailer (Graphic: Business Wire)

We live a digitally inclined world wherein customers can research your competitor's offerings even while standing in a store aisle. With the probability of customers less likely to remain loyal to a brand, it's crucial for retailers to adopt suitable merchandising strategies to tackle the growing competition. A leading electronics retailer approached us with similar intent and was looking at adopting a customer-centric approach to drive customer loyalty and eventually more footfall and sales.

The Business Problem:A well-established electronics retailer based out of Santiago, wanted to leverage Quantzig's merchandising analytics expertise to tackle common challenges that hamstring merchandising decisions. They wanted to identify and capitalize on new data-backed opportunities which would help them redesign their business processes and assortment planning to improve business growth.

Get in touch with our merchandising analytics experts to know how you can benefit from our analytics solutions.

"Our portfolio of merchandising analytics solutions is designed to drive profitable growth and sales for retailers," says a merchandising analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client tackle their challenges, we adopted a comprehensive two-step approach that focused on identifying cross-channel merchandising opportunities to improve multichannel profitability and business growth.

This success story is a classic example of how merchandising analytics can help retailers improve multichannel profitability by adopting a data-driven approach to merchandising.Request a free proposal to know more about our portfolio of merchandising analytics solutions.

Quantzig's merchandising analytics solutions helped the client to:

Align their merchandising decisions with customer expectations and business goals

Understand customer purchase patterns

Request a free demo to know how accurate demand forecasts can help you minimize loses.

Quantzig's merchandising analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Identifying new opportunities to increase sales

Optimizing merchandising decisions based on performance

Merchandising analytics is crucial from a business perspective as it can make or break the success of your marketing initiatives. Request for more information to know how our merchandising analytics solutions can help you optimize merchandising decisions to boost sales.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005384/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us