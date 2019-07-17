360Quadrants Recognizes Blu Age, UST Global, and Asysco BV as Innovators in the Application Modernization Space

CHICAGO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises leverage Application Modernization Services to transform their legacy applications and migrate them to modern and optimized platforms. The salient features of application modernization services include migration, assessment, re-platforming, integration, recoding, rehosting, reengineering, rearchitecting, remediation, replacement, and retirement.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Application Modernization Solutions to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has UST Global, Blu Age and Asysco sharing space as Innovators. 360Quadrants are generated post-analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analysis and developments in Application Modernization Services.

Application Modernization Solutions Quadrant Highlights

360Quadrants covers 50 companies in the Application Modernization Solutions space and places them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 50 companies are categorized into Visionary Leaders, Dynamic Differentiators, Emerging Companies, and Innovators.

360Quadrants recognizes IBM, Fujitsu, Accenture, Capgemini, Tech Mahindra, Dell, CGI Group, HCL Hexaware Technologies, Virtusa, Cognizant, Oracle, Wipro, ATOS, and Micro Focus as Visionary Leaders; Macrosoft, Sensiple, Blu Age, Nous Infosystems, Advanced Computer Software, Asysco B.V., and UST Global as Innovators; Idexcel and Happiest Minds as a Dynamic Differentiator; and Astadia and Cyber Infrastructure (P) Limited as Emerging Companies. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular comparisons of Application Modernization Services between vendors.

Additionally, 360Quadrants has dived deep into research and has released a niche region-specific quadrant. This quadrant recognizes the top players in the market in specific regions. The regional quadrant covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, andLatin America. Intensive research was conducted to place companies in regional quadrants based on their developments, presence-both online and physical-and support/reach in specific regions. In North America and Europe, Blu Age, Softsol ModernizeNow and Ishir are recognized as Innovators by 360Quadrants; whereas in Latin America Blu Age, Pitss.com and UST Global are recognized as Innovators. 360Quadrants also recognizes Softsol ModernizeNow as an Innovator in the Asia Pacific region; while in MEA, 360Quadrants recognizes Nous Infosystems and UST Global as Innovators.

Methodology

The methodology used to rank Application Modernization companies involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 50 key vendors were shortlisted based on their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized post research. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor was placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants provides equal opportunities to all stakeholders, thus reducing prejudice. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. 360Quadrants aims to simplify and de-risk complex purchase decisions by providing buyers with real-world insights from their peers, industry experts, analysts, and vendors, helping buyers make more informed decisions and finding the best-fit solutions faster. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like AI in Fintech, Artificial Intelligence Platform, and AI in Manufacturing.

