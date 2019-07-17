OPPO Breaks Ground on New Chang'an R&D Center to Accelerate Global Innovation Strategy

The company plans to spend RMB 10 billion (approx. US$1.46 billion) on R&D this year

DUBAI, UAE, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO announced at a ground-breaking ceremony that it will establish a new research and development center in China's Chang'an Town, Dongguan, Guangdong Province, as it accelerates its push to boost R&D capabilities. The company also announced that plans to spend RMB 10 billion (approx. US$1.46 billion) on R&D this year. The new facilities, along with the company's existing R&D centers, will form a robust research engine that powers OPPO's continued innovation for the emerging era of intelligent connectivity.

OPPO's new Chang'an R&D center, as one of Dongguan's major initiatives to drive the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, is expected to house 5,000 R&D personnel upon completion. As a global R&D engine for the company, OPPO's new Chang'an R&D center will be responsible for the R&D, design and testing of a range of smart devices, including smartphones and IoT products. The R&D will support OPPO's mission of providing cutting-edge smart devices and services for the era of intelligent connectivity.

Andy Shi, President, OPPO MEA shared that, "We are very pleased to officially break ground on OPPO's new Chang'an R&D center. It will play a strategic role in OPPO's R&D endeavors, further enhancing the core technological capabilities of the company and accelerating the implementation of our R&D strategy and objectives."

"The project will be built to the highest industrial standards and we will spare no effort in making the new R&D center a masterpiece initiative in the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Science and Technology Innovation Corridor, helping to bolster the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area," Shi added.

As a leading technology company in the Greater Bay Area of China, OPPO has been actively participating in the development of high-tech industrial clusters in the region. In February, OPPO announced the construction of an intelligent manufacturing hub in Dongguan Chang'an New District. Upon completion, the hub is slated to be used for the production and quality control of smart devices and peripheral products.

OPPO's new Chang'an R&D center, designed by top global architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates in partnership with dozens of professional consultants, will cover an area of approximately 123.5 mu (roughly 82,000 square meters) and consist of 10 all-glass towers, including offices, a talent development center, an R&D center, a mobile internet research center and a testing center. Standing at 249.5 meters tall, the landmark office tower, once complete, will represent a spectacular fixture of Dongguan's skyline.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market - product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO R Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.

