This is the second consecutive year Airship has been recognized as a Leader since Gartner began Magic Quadrant evaluations of its market in 2018

Customer engagement companyAirship today announced that it has been named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms1. Among 18 vendors evaluated, Airship was positioned highest in its ability to execute and also furthest for its completeness of vision. A complimentary copy of the full report is available from Airship.

"We believe Gartner's positioning of Airship validates our unique ability to deliver innovative, transformative digital customer experiences for the world's leading brands," said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. "Airship delivers rich messages with pinpoint accuracy on whatever channel is most convenient and effective for the customer. Today's customer expects proactive information and real-time response, and Airship is the essential component that makes it all possible."

According to Gartner, "Globally, consumers spend more of their time on smartphones than on desktops, laptops or tablets. This broad and rapid consumer adoption of smartphones breeds a dependency few technologies have ever enjoyed. As such, mobile marketing capabilities increasingly determine brand marketing success."

The report states, "Gartner's Magic Quadrant for mobile marketing platforms views the market as a collection of transformational technologies and techniques." According to Gartner Magic Quadrant methodology, "By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view."3

Since receiving the highest product scores as Urban Airship in three of four Use Cases in Gartner's 2018 Critical Capabilities for Mobile Marketing Platforms2, in 2019 Airship:

Acquired its largest competitor in Europe to form the world's largest mobile customer engagement company, with development and services expertise worldwide

Rebranded and renamed the company (from Urban Airship) to convey its dramatic growth-spanning digital channels with messaging, analytics and predictive AI solutions

Significantly expanded its senior leadership team with five new vice president hires

Dramatically advanced its email and SMS capabilities with advanced personalization, as well as link shortening and tracking for SMS

Enabled businesses to send Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and RCS messages for the first time

1Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms" by Mike McGuire, Charles Golvin, July 15, 2019

2Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Mobile Marketing Platforms" by Mike McGuire, Charles S. Golvin, Bryan Yeager, October 30, 2018

3Gartner Methodology, Gartner Magic Quadrant

Gartner Disclosure

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About Airship

Marketing and digital experience teams at thousands of the world's most admired companies rely on Airship's Customer Engagement Platform to create deeper connections with customers by delivering incredibly relevant, coordinated messages across channels.

Founded in 2009 as a pioneer in push notifications, Airship now gives brands the user-level data, engagement channels, AI orchestration and services they need to deliver push notifications, emails, SMS, in-app messages, mobile wallet cards and more to exactly the right person in exactly the right moment building trust, boosting engagement, driving action and growing value.

Contacts:

