Designer Radiators Direct Sheds Light on Underfloor Heating Systems

PRESTON, England, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Radiators Direct explains why they've recently launched underfloor heating systems as part of their portfolio of designer radiators and give useful advice to help consumers understand how functional this 'trend' really is.

Designer Radiators Direct is a proud seller of affordable designer radiators, towel radiators and accessories. They showcase an unbeatable range of vertical and horizontal radiators carefully created from a hand-picked selection of over 20 premier brands. They offer an array of exceptional traditional, bespoke, standard and designer radiators in a variety of colours, finishes, sizes and they deliver radiators right to customer doorstep, ensuring comfort, simplicity and efficiency every step of the way.

While underfloor heating is most commonly associated with modern luxury, the origins of the concept of this particular heating system date back to Korea in 5000 BC, over 7,000 years ago.

By 700 AD, these hypocausts systems had evolved and spread. In fact, underfloor heating was commonplace in palaces and upper-class homes. More recently, in the nineteenth century, the focus has shifted to developing heating methods that use water, boilers and piping systems, especially in Europe. The latest evolution of the system came with the advent of electricity and now, underfloor heating systems are popular in the growing DIY sector and in the self-build and retrofit markets.

With so many new, easy-to-install products now available for direct sale online, underfloor heating systems market share was valued at USD 2.53 Billion in 2016 and, by 2025, it's expected to reach over USD 9 billion.

For this reason, the Designer Radiators Direct team has decided to invest in these hugely popular heating systems and are now offering the best products and 5-star support to consumers via their website, www.designerradiatorsdirect.co.uk .

"One of our best sellers is electric underfloor heating because it can be done by DIY lovers without a lot of experience, it's not difficult to install, and they work very well in small or awkward spaces. We also offer soft mats that lay flush on the floor. For some, this is more convenient than water-based-systems.", said Designer Radiators Direct Manager, Sophie McBride.

Homeowners and building developers consider multiple benefits, including the space it opens up on the walls, particularly in small rooms. Is it cold outside? Don't worryne - you can still walk around barefoot as the warmth from the floor will keep your toes toasty year-round. Better still, underfloor heating - with its hydraulic system - reacts quickly to being turned on, allowing you to enjoy increased temperatures quickly no matter what type of floor you have. While this type of heating is especially effective on floors with a solid finish like tile or marble, it also works well on parquet flooring. No matter the style of your floor or aesthetic of your home, Designer Radiators Direct stocks a range of underfloor heating perfect for both modern and historical spaces.

If you are interested in a specific heating solution, you can browse the official website by following this link www.designerradiatorsdirect.co.uk or get in touch using the contact form online. Alternatively, you can call our customer service team at Designer Radiators Direct at +44-0-1257-442911.

Contact:

Sophie McBride

Designer Radiators Direct & Great Radiators

Unit 15 Matrix Way - Buckshaw Village - PR7 7ND

Phone: +44-0-1257-758247

