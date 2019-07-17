Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management and investment group, announces the appointment of Guillaume Spinner as Chief Operating Officer of Tikehau Investment Management, its primary asset management subsidiary.

Reporting to Thomas Friedberger and Henri Marcoux, CEOs of Tikehau IM, Guillaume will be responsible for fund operations and client services activities, working closely with all business units to ensure further coordination, and to enable the asset manager to support Tikehau Capital's continued growth, both across France and internationally.

Guillaume's priority will be to oversee the automation of Tikehau Investment Management to support the Group's strong growth trajectory. Guillaume will also contribute to fund structuring efforts to tackle new fund raising opportunities.

Guillaume Spinner, 45, was most recently director in a family office, after having served as Head of Fund Management at Aviva Investors Real Estate France, managing over €2bn AuM. From 2003 to 2017, Guillaume worked at AXA Investment Management Real Assets successively as Head of Fund Finance and Chief Financial Officer. He started his career at Archon Group (Goldman Sachs) in 1998, spending 5 years with the company. Guillaume graduated from EDHEC Business School.

Thomas Friedberger, CEO of Tikehau Investment Management, said: "We are delighted to announce another strong leadership appointment for Tikehau Investment Management. With over 20 years of extensive operating experience in the asset management sector, Guillaume's arrival is a positive step in efficiently executing the Group's growth and value-creation strategy within the alternative asset management sector."

About Tikehau Capital :

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €22.4 bn of assets under management and shareholders' equity of €3.0 bn (as at 31 March 2019, plus amount of June 2019 capital increase). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 440 staff (as at 31 March 2019) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. This document contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current expectations, current market and economic conditions, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relates to Tikehau Capital North America.

