BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

The Company's NAV increased by +9.7% during the month of June (in GBP terms).



Despite continued geopolitical and economic risk, markets rebounded in June, as there were hopes for progress in trade talks between the US and China at the G20 summit. In addition, the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank remained dovish in their tone, leading to the MSCI World Index returning +6.5%. However, in terms of economic data, this continued to be soft, with the release of weak ISM new orders and weak PMI readings for China and Europe. Elsewhere, geopolitical noise continued in the Middle East, with four tankers attacked, the US threatening additional sanctions on Iran, and Iran continuing to strive to reach its maximum limit of enriched uranium, which would violate the terms of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.



Against this macroeconomic backdrop, the risk-on environment led to the price of Brent and WTI rising by +1.6% and +8.8%, to finish the month at $68/bbl and $58/bbl respectively. In addition, the expectation in June for the OPEC meeting was that production cuts would be rolled. This was confirmed during the official meeting on 1st July, where the group announced that they would roll over production cuts and extend them for the next 9 months.



The mining sector performed positively, as displayed by the EMIX Global Mining Index increasing by +12.7%. In terms of the mined commodities, iron ore was the strongest performer, rising by +10.4% over the month to a near 5-year high of $118/tonne, on the back of continued market tightness. Elsewhere, June was a spectacular month for gold and gold equities, with gold rising +8.6% to a 6-year high of $1,412/oz. and gold equities exhibiting a beta of over 2 to the upwards move. Gold benefitted from the convergence of several key factors. The US dollar, which weakened after the US Fed hinted at upcoming rate cuts in 2019 and the DXY (a US dollar index) fell from 97.5 to 96.2. For reference, gold and the US dollar tend to have a strong inverse relationship. Meanwhile, real yields, which represent the true opportunity cost of holding gold, plunged with the US 10-year yield falling to 2.01% (having started 2019 at 2.69%) whilst US CPI remained relatively flat, also coming in around 2.0%. Other tailwinds for gold included the aforementioned rising geopolitical risk, which led to safe haven demand for gold.



All data points in US dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.





17 July 2019