Regulatory News:

The Conseil Supérieur de l'Audiovisuel (French broadcasting authority) notified today its authorization to M6 Group (Paris:MMT) to purchase the channel Gulli.

All the conditions precedent are now lifted for the acquisition of the Lagardère Group's Television business (excluding Mezzo) by M6 ??Group.

The transaction will be effective as of September 2, 2019.

M6 Group is delighted with the upcoming completion of this operation, which will enable it to significantly expand its media offering for the whole family.

