VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Another major milestone reached in the 2022 development plan, with the extension of the Amblainville logistics platform

Increase in the site's capacity by almost 90%;

Confirmed target to reach €150m in revenues by 2022.

17 July 2019. Vente-unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today announces the opening of the extension of over 24,000 sqm at its European logistics platform in Amblainville, in the Oise region of France.

In order to sustain a steady growth rate in line with its historical average (12% per year), the Group has ordered the expansion of its Amblainville site, which it has leased since 2016. This increases the total area available for Vente-unique.com operations from 27,000 m² to 51,000 m². The extra space will support growth as of the next financial year beginning in October 2019.

Thanks to this new logistics capacity, Vente-unique.com is confidently entering a new phase of its development, in particular by ramping up its furnishings and decoration range (accounting for 2% of Group revenues in 2018). Following the creation of a new, dedicated team (purchasing and marketing) and a number of pilot phases confirming customer demand, Vente-unique.com is planning to step up sales momentum from 2020.

This extension falls under the strategic plan presented during Vente-unique.com's initial public offering, which expects to continue to enjoy sustained growth over the next five years, targeting €150 million in revenues by 2022.

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. In 2018, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €87 million, up 14%.

