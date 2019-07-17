Swrve Named Leader for Second Consecutive Year; Evaluation Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Swrve, the world leader in real-time, relevant customer engagement, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms 1. Swrve was one of 18 vendors evaluated in the report. This is the second consecutive year that Swrve has been placed in the Leaders quadrant.

Swrve is a real-time marketing and customer engagement platform that enables the world's largest brands to scale communications to millions of customers, and meet the exact needs of each customer wherever they are, and regardless of channel. Swrve's real-time relevant engine allows marketing, customer success, and business intelligence departments to process highly granular and contextual customer data, including geo-location, media and streaming preferences, and app usage. Leading brands rely on Swrve for a full picture of relevant customer experiences, engagement, revenue and loyalty, including Ryanair, Emirates, Condé Nast, NETGEAR, Mastercard, Sony Pictures Television, The Movember Foundation, Playrix, and more.

"We are very proud to be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms for the second consecutive year. Swrve believes that our placement in the Leaders quadrant is a testament of our mobile marketing platform's strength and scale and importantly, how Swrve directly enables the world's leading brands to create competitive advantage and measurable business value by delivering real-time relevance," said Tom Aitchison, CEO of Swrve. "In the new experience economy Swrve helps the world's leading brands to truly connect, engage, and retain customers, ultimately translating to measurable business outcomes-including higher purchase completion rates, user conversions, increased retention, revenue per engagement, and other valuable performance metrics."

The evaluation criteria for completeness of vision includes market understanding, marketing strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation and geographic strategy. Criteria for a vendor's ability to execute includes evaluating the product or service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience, and operations.

A complimentary copy of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms is available here, and a blog post can be viewed here.

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms, Mike McGuire, Charles Golvin, 15 July 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Swrve

Swrve is the only true enterprise-grade, marketing and customer engagement platform that helps the world's leading brands confidently scale communications over millions of customers, delivering dynamic data and AI driven interactions that are optimized for relevance in real time. Swrve's customers create real-time relevance in their customer engagements to achieve business results 3x faster and profit growth 200x faster than the S&P 500. Swrve is currently installed in 3.5 billion apps worldwide and processes 14 billion events daily. Learn more at https://www.swrve.com or follow @Swrve_Inc on Twitter.

