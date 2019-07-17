Showroomprive.com Showroomprive.com: Showroomprivé will publish its results for the first half of 2019 on july 25th 2019 17-Jul-2019 / 17:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ShowroomprivE WILL PUBLISH ITS results for the first half of 2019 ON july 25TH 2019 Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, will publish its results for the first half of fiscal year 2019, On July 25th 2019 after trading hours A press release will be posted on Showroomprivé's corporate website: www.showroomprivegroup.com [1] An analyst and investor conference call (in French) will also be hosted on July 25th 2019 from 6:30 pm (Paris time). Journalists will only be able to listen to the conference. Dial-in to listen to the conference LIVE From France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57 From the UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411 Access code: 2082258 Webcast https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1252195&tp_key=11761fba45 ABOUT showroomprive.com Showroomprive.com is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 2,000 brand partners on its mobile apps or online in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick and profitable growth. Showroomprivé is listed on the Euronext Paris (code: SRP), and reported gross turnover of over 900 million euros in 2018, corresponding to net sales of 672 million euros, up 3% versus the previous year. The company employs more than 1,150 people. For more information: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com [2] Contacts Showroomprivé ACTUS finance & communication Damien Fornier de Violet, Relations Grégoire Saint-Marc, Investisseurs Relations Investisseurs investor.relations@showroomprive.net showroomprive@actus.fr +33 1 53 67 36 94 Priscilla Le Minter, Communication Alexandra Prisa, Relations Presse priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net aprisa@actus.fr +33 1 76 21 50 16 +33 1 53 67 36 90 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: PDF EN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DKWLQBSTXS [3] Language: English Company: Showroomprive.com 1, rue des Blés - ZAC Montjoie 93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis France Internet: showroomprive.com ISIN: FR0013006558 AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 842779 End of Announcement EQS News Service 842779 17-Jul-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=268a2ca42fcd9b9279ba2559c23bccad&application_id=842779&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1bb48786b28191514a3fee9ab194158&application_id=842779&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cf0e38e94c36bf1ee5ee48d01e02e3ca&application_id=842779&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

