DJ Voltalia SA - Q2 2019 revenues: services-led growth, +16% at constant exchange rates

Voltalia SA Voltalia SA - Q2 2019 revenues: services-led growth, +16% at constant exchange rates 17-Jul-2019 / 17:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. · Services doubling again: fast-growing contribution of Construction, new Development sales · Energy sales slowdown due to normalized pricing in Brazil · 2020 guidance confirmed, 2023 capacity roadmap financed through successful capital increase "The impressive growth of our Services business, which is doubling compared with last year, more than compensates the expected normalized pricing levels in Energy Sales in Brazil. This proves once again the value of being both a power producer and a service provider. The dense news flow of the past few months illustrates our capacity to handle large volumes of construction sites and to sell projects at different stages of development, while securing new projects. These are key success factors to deliver on our new set of ambitions by 2023, which we were thrilled to share early June: after doubling capacity by 2020 to reach 1 GW, we are now looking to reach 2.6 GW in operation or construction by 2023", declares Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today its revenues of 2019 second quarter (Q2 2019). Q2 2019 and HY 2019 revenues In EUR million Q2 Q2 Change Change H1 H1 Change Change 2018[1 at 2019 2018 at ] consta consta nt nt 2019 curren curren cy[2] cy2 Energy sales 24.1 28.9 -17% -15% 45.5 55.7 -18% -15% Services 50.2 20.1 x2.5 x2.5 85.8 39.1 x2.2 x2.2 Total revenues 74.3 49.1 +51% +52% 131.4 94.8 +39% +40% (internal and external) Eliminations[3] (32.3) (12.3) x2.6 x2.6 (62.5) (20.1) x3.1 x3.1 Consolidated 41.9 36.7 +14% +16% 68.8 74.7 -8% -6% revenues Other key data Production 410.0 404.4 +1% +1% 756.6 804.4 -6% -6% (in GWh) Installed 529 519 +2% +2% capacity (in MW, end of period) Business review Energy sales Q2 2019 revenues total EUR24.1 million, down by 15% at constant exchange rates compared with Q2 2018, which had benefited from the positive but non-recurring impact of the contract suspension strategy in Brazil: · In Brazil, production was back to historical levels in Q2, following a Q1 which recorded lower than average wind speeds. As expected, prices are back to the regular long-term contract prices indexed to inflation, resulting in a decrease of power sales revenues in Brazil. In 2018, Voltalia had demonstrated the benefit of its non-subsidized approach by seizing opportunities to suspend contracts on part of its Brazilian wind parks. This strategy was the driver behind a positive non-recurring pricing effect in Brazil of around EUR25 million over the year. · In the other countries, production and revenues increased overall thanks to the contribution of new power plants in France as well as favourable weather conditions throughout the quarter. Services Q2 2019 revenues reach EUR50.2 million, doubling against the same period of the prior year for the 4th quarter in a row: · Development, Construction & Procurement revenues grew by a factor of 2.8x, benefiting from (i) fast-growing contribution of Construction in line with intense activity for Voltalia's own plants (472 MW under construction) and (ii) revenues from Development sales in France and Brazil as well as from the sale of 60% of the Coco-Banane solar plant in French Guiana (4.3 MW), which will be deconsolidated going forward. · Operation & Maintenance revenues grew by around 40%, including non-recurrent revenues in French Guiana related to the repowering of the Coco-Banane plant. The portfolio of assets under O&M remained broadly stable at c. 1 GW. Strong activity of Services for the Group's own assets translates into higher eliminations, with 64% of the revenues of the Service business realised internally. Recent developments Early June Voltalia gathered the financial community for a capital market presentation[4] and announced that, after securing 1 GW by 2020, Voltalia is targeting further expansion to reach more than 2.6 GW capacity in operation or construction by end of 2023. In Q2, good progress was made for the construction of projects due before end 2020, with construction works starting for the following projects: Country Region / Project MW Energy Contract Expected City duration commissio ning France Sud, Talagard 5 Solar 20 years H2 2019 Provence-A lpes-Côte d'Azur France Sud, Jonquières 4 Solar 20 years H2 2020 Provence-A lpes-Côte d'Azur France French Mana 10 Storage 10 years H1 2020 Guiana Stockage France Nouvelle Vergné 16 Wind 15 years H2 2020 Aquitaine France Nouvelle Coivert 11 Wind 15 years H2 2020 Aquitaine Kenya Nandi Kopere 50 Solar 20 years H2 2020 County / Songhor Total 96 Beyond 2020, growth will mainly come from successfully building new renewable energy plants coming from Voltalia's vast pipeline of projects of 6.2 GW as of end 2018. Within this pipeline, 0.6 GW have already been secured, including the following projects which were already announced during Q2: Country Region / Project MW Energy Contract Expected Cluster duration commission ing France TBA Boulanger[5] 5 Solar 25 years 2022 corporate PPA France Occitanie SNCF[6] 143 Solar 25 years 2022 - and corporate PPA 2023 Sud, Provence-A lpes-Côte d'Azur Brazil Rio Grande VSM3[7] 63 Wind 10 years H2 2022 do Norte / corporate PPA Serra Branca Brazil Rio Grande VSM37 auction 7 Wind 20 years H2 2022 do Norte / Serra Branca Total 218 Exclusive negotiations with Helexia In May 2019, Voltalia entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of Helexia[8] to accelerate its deployment in solar energy and broaden the direct offering to corporate clients. With Helexia, Voltalia would become a reference partner for corporate clients, capable of offering one-stop-shop solutions encompassing corporate PPAs, large photovoltaic rooftops, energy efficiency and energy management. With over 222 photovoltaic rooftop assets in 4 countries (France, Belgium, Italy and Portugal), Helexia owns 51.4 MW of installed capacity and 7.5 MW under construction. Helexia enjoys an average electricity price of EUR211/MWh and, as of 31 December 2018, a residual life for its electricity sale contracts of 15.8 years. 2019 trends For Energy sales, Voltalia expects the usual seasonality in production to translate into higher production in H2 compared with H1. In the absence of contract suspensions in 2019 in Brazil, prices will remain within the regular long-term power sales framework of set tariff fully indexed to inflation. The contribution of new plants in France and Egypt is expected to positively impact volumes, mostly in Q4. In Services, work with third-party clients is currently limited, as most teams are mobilized on Voltalia's own plants and delivering on the 1 GW objective. Business opportunities with external clients are numerous and third-party projects in Kenya, Burundi, Italy, Albania and Greece are now being launched. Mid-and long-term objectives confirmed and financed 2020 2023 Capacity 1 GW in operation >2.6 GW in operation or construction EBITDA EUR160-EUR180 million[9] EUR275-EUR300 million To finance its post-2020 growth, Voltalia raised EUR376 million of equity during the successful rights issue closed on July 2019. Next on the agenda: H1 2019 results on September 25, 2019 About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 6.2 GW, of which 0.6 GW is secured. The Group has 591 employees and is present in 18 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid &

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2019 11:59 ET (15:59 GMT)

Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Chief Administrative Officer: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia Marie de Lauzon jjullia@actifin.fr Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 APPENDIX Report on electricity production Total production Wind Solar Biomass Hydro Hybrid H1 2019 by area and by Total energy in GWh Brazil 634.6 20.5 655.1 France 55.5 21.0 76.6 French Guiana 2.1 4.8 9.8 16.6 United Kingdom 4.0 4.0 Greece 3.6 3.6 Portugal 0.7 0.7 Total 690.1 31.4 4.8 9.8 20.5 756.6 * includes the production of Oiapoque solar Installed Wind Solar Biomass Hydro Hybrid As of capacity 06/30/2019 by area and by energy in MW Brazil 417.3 16.0* 433.3 France 52.2 23.7 75.9 French Guiana** 0.2 1.7 5.4 7.3 United Kingdom 7.3 7.3 Greece 4.7 4.7 Portugal 1.0 1.0 Total 469.5 36.9 1.7 5.4 16.0 529.5 *4 MW of solar and 12 MW thermal ** Installed capacity in French Guiana no longer encompasses Coco-Banane (4.3 MW) since 60% of the plant has been sold =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Quarterly figures calculated by difference between H1 and Q1 [2] 2019 revenues calculated at 2018 exchange rates [3] Eliminations: services provided by the Services business for Group-owned power plants are eliminated upon financial consolidation [4] Press release of June 6, 2019: voltalia.com/[...]2023_Ambitions [2] [5] Press release of May 21, 2019: voltalia.com/[...]Boulanger [3] [6] Press release of June 26, 2019: voltalia.com/[...]SNCF_PPA [4] [7] Press release of July 1st, 2019: voltalia.com/[...]Brazil-PPA [5]: project initially referred to as Vila Alagoas [8] Press release of May 23, 2019: voltalia.com/[...]Acquisition-Helexia [6] [9] Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 4.3 BRL Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: pdf-VEN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LUVRFPKPMW [7] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 842781 End of Announcement EQS News Service 842781 17-Jul-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=842781&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dfc834da0e4e81aae2629df136d6527e&application_id=842781&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0f321efb7eb0fa254eceb73a109e87ed&application_id=842781&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=99df8954a02ef64a8fc2aee40fe307c6&application_id=842781&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ceca93ed7cab248ae977bb27b5b394c&application_id=842781&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7d441eaf9ced41d79ba895cbe40fdf15&application_id=842781&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e5a3f73557fc10a247ae254dcae816be&application_id=842781&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2019 11:59 ET (15:59 GMT)