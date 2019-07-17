sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 2396 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
17.07.2019 | 18:40
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 17

17 July 2019
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company)
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 25,000 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 384.00 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following the settlement of this purchase on 19 July 2019 the issued share capital of the Company will be 176,296,476 Ordinary shares, excluding 16,715,366 which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 8.66% of the Company's total issued share capital (193,011,842 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 176,296,476 with effect from settlement on 19 July 2019 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:
C Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta