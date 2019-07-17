WALLIX: WALLIX ACQUIRES SIMARKS TO ENHANCE ITS WORKSTATION PAM OFFER AND POSITION ITSELF AMONG THE SECTOR'S LEADING GLOBAL PLAYERS

SIMARKS, A EUROPEAN PEDM[1] SPECIALIST, BOLSTERS THE BASTION OFFER AND POSITIONS IT AMONG THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE ON THE MARKET

SIMARKS' CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY PROTECTS ENDPOINTS AGAINST MOST MALWARE CYBER ATTACKS AND STOPS THEM FROM SPREADING THROUGHOUT THE IT SYSTEM

THIS ACQUISITION OFFERS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE SPANISH AND SOUTH AMERICAN MARKETS, STRENGTHENING WALLIX'S INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT IN LINE WITH ITS AMBITION 21 PLAN

WALLIX GROUP (Euronext - WALLIX), a software company providing cyber security solutions and the European specialist in privileged account governance, today announces the acquisition of Simarks, Spanish publisher specializing in Privilege Elevation and Delegation Management (PEDM). PEDM solutions make it possible to implement security rules that limit users' and administrators' actions, thereby protecting all workstations and user environments from errors or malicious acts. Easily deployable on large IT environments, they protect users against threats like ransomware and malware, while offering considerable flexibility and genuine autonomy of use under the systematic control of the Information Systems Department (ISD). Thanks to this acquisition, WALLIX has strengthened its leading position on the PAM market by providing an offer that, according to Gartner[2], meets one of the highest priorities of decision-makers investing in this sector.

BestSafe: the PEDM solution for Endpoints and infrastructures

Simark's BestSafe PEDM solution makes it possible to increase users' privileges on their Endpoint "on request", and only on applications and actions authorized by the ISD. This means it is no longer necessary to grant full administrator rights to users - a dangerous practice that is sometimes used when more suitable solutions are not available. The ISD can therefore easily apply the principle of least privilege and deal with cyber threats.

Simarks: recognized expertise and sales launch on Spanish-speaking markets

Based in Madrid (Spain), Simarks began commercializing its software in 2018 with a team of five employees. At the beginning of Simarks' development, Jorge Marcos, the company's CTO with over 20 years' experience in banking system architectures, was able to meet the challenge of protecting office systems and user workstations across a global organization. Under his leadership, Simarks developed an innovative solution offering a streamlined user experience, simplifying the job of securing workstations, with no impact on productivity.

A number of trials have been conducted with major clients, particularly in the banking sector, one of the core sectors driving WALLIX's commercial success. This trend is expected to continue over the coming months, with the promotion of the PEDM via the current WALLIX distribution network, the upcoming opening of an entity in Spain, and sales channels in Latin America with the signing of contracts for the first key clients.

Jean-Noël de Galzain, Chairman of the WALLIX GROUP, made the following comments: "The acquisition of Simarks is a great opportunity to complement WALLIX's PAM offer on its leading market segment. This solution makes it possible to extend PAM security functions for all of the company's users which neutralizes the risk of using workstations as a vehicle for a major cyber attack, such as the recent Wanacry, Petya and NotPetya attacks. In addition to extending our market reach to Spain and South America, WALLIX's offer is reaching new heights with state-of-the-art PAM and a competitive global offering."

Jorge Marcos stated: "Joining the WALLIX group is an excellent opportunity to see Simarks' solutions enter new markets. We will benefit from the operational might of a European publisher, while increasing our innovation capacity tenfold."

The acquisition price is €1.3 million, fully paid for in cash, plus any earnouts depending on Simarks' performance and its founders continued presence at the company. This agreement covers 100% of the Simarks shares.

Next publication: H1 2019 turnover, July 25, 2019

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cyber security solutions, WALLIX Group is a European specialist in privileged account governance.

In response to recent regulatory change (NIS/GDPR in Europe and OVIs in France) and the cyber security threats affecting all companies today, Bastion helps users protect their critical IT assets: data, servers, terminals and connected objects. It is the first market solution to have been awarded first-level security certification (CSPN) by France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) and thus meet all of the criteria for regulatory compliance

WALLIX accompanies more than 770 companies and organizations on a day-to-day basis. Its solutions are marketed through a network of more than 160 resellers and trained and accredited integrators. Listed on Euronext under the code ALLIX, WALLIX Group is a leader on the PAM market with a strong presence throughout Europe and EMEA. Alain Afflelou, Dassault Aviation, Gulf Air, Maroc Telecom, McDonald's, Michelin, and PSA Peugeot-Citroën trust WALLIX to secure their information systems.

WALLIX Bastion was a winner at the 2016 Computing Security Awards and has been rated Best Buy by SC Magazine, as well as being named among the PAM leaders in the Product and Innovation categories of the KuppingerCole 2017 Leadership Compass report. The company is a member of Bpifrance Excellence, a champion of the Pôle Systematic Paris Region cluster and a founding member of the Hexatrust grouping of cyber security companies. In 2017, WALLIX Group was included in Forbes France's Futur40 ranking of fastest-growing listed companies.

For more information, visit the WALLIX website at: www.wallix.com

[1] Privilege Elevation and Delegation Management

[2] Market Guide for PAM - August 2017

