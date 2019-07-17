Findit, Inc.: Findit.com Alexa Ranking Improves to 15,213 in the United States

ATLANTA GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) owner of Findit.com has seen a significant improvement to its Alexa Ranking in the United States and Globally over the past two months dating back to May 17th, 2019. Globally, Findit.com was ranked 115,753. Alexa is now ranking Findit.com two months later globally at 83,788. This is an improvement of 31,965 positions based in Alexa's Global Ranking. In the United States Findit is now ranked 15,213.

See Alexa chart on Findit.com http://www.alexa.com/comparison/findit.com

To be included in analytics provided by Alexa.com you must have downloaded the Alexa Tool Bar to your browser and have it activated. Alexa then collects its data from people who also have the Alexa Tool Bar running on their computers and based on traffic to website from these people, Alexa compiles their statistics which is based on: page views, time on site and bounce rate.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOL6SxCLthU

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "We are seeing a steady increase in traffic from users coming in from search results on Google, Yahoo and Bing along with social networking sites that include Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Twitter as well as some others. When members post in Findit and share the content that they want other people to see and share, traffic to Findit increases and in the process, we are reaching new people that may have never been on Findit before. Over the past year, we have seen certain members on Findit see an increase in their Instagram followers as well. They are posting in Findit and linking back to their Instagram account resulting in more followers."

Yoga Instructors





Rappers

Contributing factors to the improvement in the Alexa Ranking could be the recent announcement of Findit offering CBD companies the full services Findit offers through its social networking content management platform as well as the recent launch in late April of the Findit App for Android and IOS devices.

Here are some popular posts on Findit that have been shared quite a bit. Anyone reading this that is not on Findit and wants to get the benefits of all the Findit tools, you can join free. If you have any questions, please call Findit direct at 404-443-3224.

Man Seriously Injured While Using A Crane For Ice Bucket Challenge Shared over 450 times

Ice Bucket Challenge

How To Win A Street Fight WIth Head Movement, Learn Simple (But Awesome) Street Fighting Techniques Shared Over 9000 Times

How To Win A Street Fight

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com, which is a full service Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

1-404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/552346/Finditcom-Alexa-Ranking-Improves-to-15213-in-the-United-States