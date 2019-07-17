Casino.co.nz: Casino Review Site Launched by New Zealand Industry Experts, Focused on Online Safety and Security

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino.co.nz are extremely excited to announce the launch of their brand-new casino review site, which brings users the most up-to-date information on the gambling scene.

The site's independent reviews team is made up of some of the most knowledgeable and passionate people in the online gambling industry. They've been trying and testing out online casinos for years, so they know exactly what to look for when recommending a trusted casino to players, as well as pointing out the ones to avoid.

With a such a rigorous and fine-tuned review system in place, it means that the casinos recommended to our players are safe, secure and trustworthy.

Casino.co.nz benefits:

Bonuses: The best bonuses on the market, broken down for the reader.

Game Variety: Vast gaming library of high-spec titles.

Customer Care: It's important that our users are well looked after, so we ensure our recommended sites have the best service in the industry. Customer service teams are readily available via numerous communication pathways and are friendly and solutions-focused.

Payment Options: Available payment methods are reviewed, checking for popular banking options such as debit, credit or e-wallet, amongst others, as well as ensuring the options are safe and secure.

Withdrawal: Our casinos are only recommended if they pay out promptly and securely.

Safety: We only recommend sites that pass our strict security checks. We verify their licensing, certification, and encryption technology so our players know they're in safe hands.

Gemma Thomson, Editor-in-Chief:

"We're super excited for the launch of Casino.co.nz as we've put a lot of hard work into building a diverse gaming space for Kiwi gamblers. It's a comprehensive site with tons of expert reviews and practical guides. We believe it's got everything the modern online gambler looks for."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/948411/Casino_co_nz_Logo.jpg