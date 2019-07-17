SEIF S.p.A: SEIF - APPROVAL OF THE ADMISSION TO TRADING OF SEIF SHARES ON EURONEXT GROWTH MARKET

PRESS RELEASE



SOCIETA' EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.:

Approval of the admission to trading of SEIF shares on Euronext Growth market

The initial date of trading is scheduled for Thursday 18 July 2019



Rome, 18 July 2019 - Società Editoriale il Fatto S.p.A. ("SEIF" o "Società") media content provider and editor of various publishing and multimedia products, announces that on 15th July Euronext Paris S.A., the company managing the Euronext Growth market, a multilateral trading facility ("Euronext Growth") has approved the admission to trading of the Company's ordinary shares on Euronext Growth.

The initial date of trading is scheduled for Thursday 18 July 2019.



By being admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth Market, the Company aims (i) to develop its corporate strategies; (ii) to attract investors within the French market as well as within the other European markets; (iii) to start the production of TV content such as documentaries, for the distribution on the French market.

The Company is assisted by Midcap Partners as Advisor, Support Agent and Listing Sponsor, and Louis Capital Markets UK LPP as Liquidity Provider. Emintad S.r.l. acts as financial advisor and Nctm as legal advisor.



Cinzia Monteverdi, President of the Board of Directors and CEO of SEIF ha commented: "This listing is a new step in the path of SEIF. We began a few years ago by diversifying and becoming, from a simple publishing company of a newspaper, an well-rounded media company with a strong focus on data driven, also specializing in the tv production. We listed our company on AIM Italy in March and now we are further expanding our perspectives by landing on Euronext Growth to target new investors and new market opportunities in Europe and especially in France, where we stick, in particular, to the distribution of TV content".

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.

