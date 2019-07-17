Bulletin from the Extraordinary general meeting in Hoylu AB (publ)

An Extraordinary General Meeting was held today July 17, 2019 in Hoylu AB (publ) ("the Company") at the premises of Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå located at Strandvägen 1, whereby the shareholders primarily resolved the following matters.

The general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' decision to issue new share through cash payment

In accordance with previously published information, the board of director decided on July 1, 2019 to issue new share with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptions rights, subjected to approval from the Extraordinary General Meeting. Subscription of new shares was completed on July 1, 2019. Payment for the new shares was made on July 3, 2019. The Extraordinary General Meeting has today resolved to approve the board of directors' decision to issue new shares. The new shares were issued at a subscription price of SEK 4.00 per share, which corresponded to an estimated market value of the shares following a completed book-building process. The Company's share capital will be increased by SEK 309,146.3233746 due to the issue of 3,750,000 new shares.

The general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' decision to issue new share through set-off payment

The Extraordinary General Meeting also resolved to approve the board of directors' decision to issue new share through set-off payment. Subscription of new shares was completed July 1, 2019 and the right to subscribe for the new shares, disapplying from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, were vested in creditors who have been informed on beforehand. The new shares were issued at a subscription price of SEK 4.00 per share, which corresponded to an estimated market value of the shares following a completed book-building process. Payment for the new shares was made through set-off payment on July 1, 2019. The Company's share capital will be increased by 527,194.8124123 due to the issue of 6,394,967 new shares.

Amendments of the Employee Stock Option Program 2019

The Extra Ordinary General meeting resolved to amend the terms and condition for the Employ Stock Option Program adopted by the annual general meeting in 2019. The amendments will entail in the number of warrants under the Employee Stock Option Program 2019 increases with 1,000,000 new warrants and in total, the number of warrants under the Employee Stock Option Program 2019 will be 3,500,000.

Issue of new warrants

In order to enable the Company's delivery of the shares in accordance with the amended Employee Stock Option Program, it was resolved on a non-consideration directed issue of 1,000,000 warrants to the Company's wholly own subsidiary Hoylu Intressenter AB.

Approval of transfer of warrants

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve transfers of the new warrants under the Employee Stock Option Program 2019 from Hoylu Intressenter AB to participants in the Employee Stock Option Program 2019.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to resolve to issue new shares, issue convertible loan notes and/or issue warrants

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board, with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive right, at one or more occasions and for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, to increase the company's share capital through new issue of shares, warrants, and/or convertible loan notes to the extent permitted by the articles of association.

For more detailed information regarding the decisions made at the Extraordinary General Meeting and the transactions in full, reference is made to the complete proposals disclosed in press releases, available on the Company's website.

Stein Revelsby, CEO Hoylu + 1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO Hoylu + 1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 20.15 CEST on July 17, 2019.