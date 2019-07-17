Actions in Aluminum segment further strengthen Company

Net loss of $402 million, or $2.17 per share

Excluding special items, adjusted net loss of $2 million, or $0.01 per share

$455 million of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding special items

Revenue of $2.7 billion

$82 million cash from operations; negative free cash flow of $7 million

$834 million cash balance and $1.8 billion of debt, for net debt of $1.0 billion, as of June 30, 2019

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA), a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, today reported second quarter 2019 results that include several actions to improve the Aluminum segment's portfolio and further strengthen the Company.



M, except per share amounts 2Q181 1Q19 2Q19 Revenue $3,579 $2,719 $2,711 Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation $10 $(199) $(402) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Alcoa Corporation $0.05 $(1.07) $(2.17) Adjusted net income (loss) $221 $(43) $(2) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share $1.17 $(0.23) $(0.01) Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items $783 $467 $455

1 As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from last-in, first-out (LIFO) to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to all prior periods presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information.

"In the second quarter, our Aluminum segment rebounded despite weaker metal prices, and we reported a solid cash balance, even after sizeable cash outlays," said President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey. "We also maintained strong operational performance across all of our businesses."

Harvey continued: "In addition, we successfully divested our minority interest in the Saudi joint venture rolling mill, and we made significant progress on other initiatives to reduce losses and increase Company profits. As we enter the second half of the year, we'll continue to navigate through this market cycle with a sustained focus on safety and operational excellence, finding new ways to further improve the business."

Alcoa reported a net loss of $402 million, or $2.17 per share for the second quarter 2019, compared to a net loss of $199 million, or $1.07 per share, in the first quarter of 2019.

The second quarter results include the impact of $400 million of special items, including $319 million from the divestiture of Alcoa's interest in the Ma'aden Rolling Company (MRC) in Saudi Arabia and $81 million in other special items.

Excluding the impact of special items, second quarter 2019 adjusted net loss improved sequentially $41 million to an adjusted net loss of $2 million, or $0.01 per share.

In the second quarter, Alcoa reported adjusted EBITDA excluding special items of $455 million, down slightly from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower pricing for both alumina and aluminum that was partially offset by higher energy sales and lower costs for raw materials.

Alcoa reported second quarter revenue of $2.7 billion, which is flat sequentially.

Alcoa ended the quarter with cash on hand of $834 million and debt of $1.8 billion, for net debt of $1.0 billion.

In the second quarter, cash from operations was $82 million, which reflects payments of $306 million for prior year income taxes. Cash used for financing activities was $71 million and cash used for investing activities was $199 million, which included contributions totaling $100 million made as part of the MRC divestiture. Free cash flow was negative $7 million.

The Company reported 31 days working capital, a four-day increase year-over-year, primarily due to lower revenues, but improved four days sequentially.

To strengthen the Company, Alcoa:

Divested its 25.1 percent minority interest in MRC, releasing the Company from all future MRC obligations, including Alcoa's sponsor support of MRC debt, and its share of any future MRC cash contributions. Alcoa continues to hold its interests in the Ma'aden joint venture's bauxite mining, alumina refining and aluminum smelting businesses.

Reached two new competitive labor agreements at smelters in Québec, Canada-the firstat Baie Comeau; the second at Aluminerie de Bécancour (ABI), ending an 18-month labor dispute. The full restart of ABI is expected to begin on July 26, 2019, and be complete in the second quarter of 2020. The Company expects to record special items associated with restart expenses to range between $30 million and $35 million (after-tax), or $0.16 and $0.19 per share, each in the second half of 2019 and in the first half of 2020.

Implemented plans to upgrade the Deschambault smelter in Québec to increase production approximately 10 percent by the end of 2021. Alcoa will receive a non-refundable contribution of up to $10 million (CAD) from Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund to offset costs for the $85 million (CAD) project, expected to be complete in 2021.

Reached a conditional agreement on July 5 to divest the Avilés and La Coruña aluminum plants in Spain. If the acquisition by PARTER Capital Group AG cannot be completed by July 31, 2019, the collective dismissal and social plan are expected to go into effect on August 1, 2019. Alcoa expects to record restructuring-related charges in the third quarter of 2019, estimated to range from $100 million to $140 million (pre- and after-tax), or $0.54 to $0.75 per share, depending on whether an acquisition or collective dismissal occurs. Related cash outlays are expected to be approximately $100 million to $130 million, with approximately half to be paid in 2019.

2019 Outlook

The Company's 2019 shipment outlook for Bauxite, Alumina and Aluminum remains unchanged from the prior full-year estimates. Total annual bauxite shipments are expected to range between 47.0 and 48.0 million dry metric tons. Total alumina shipments are projected between 13.6 and 13.7 million metric tons with anticipated operational improvements and higher year-on-year production. Aluminum shipments are expected to be between 2.8 and 2.9 million metric tons.

In the third quarter of 2019, Alcoa expects benefits from higher volumes and lower costs for raw materials and maintenance in the Alumina and Bauxite segments. In the Aluminum segment, the Company expects improvements primarily from lower alumina costs.

Market Update

For full-year 2019, Alcoa continues to project a global aluminum deficit, ranging between 1.0 million and 1.4 million metric tons, down from last quarter's estimate of a deficit between 1.5 million and 1.9 million metric tons.

Global aluminum demand growth for 2019 is estimated to range between 1.25 percent and 2.25 percent, down from 2 percent to 3 percent in the previous quarter, driven by lower demand in both China and the world ex-China due to trade tensions and macroeconomic headwinds. Even so, aluminum inventories, measured in days of consumption, continue to decline and are expected by year's end to reach levels not seen in more than a decade, since before the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.

In the alumina market, Alcoa projects a global surplus for 2019, ranging between 500 thousand metric tons and 1.3 million metric tons, up from last quarter's estimate of 200 thousand metric tons to 1 million metric tons. Environmentally-driven Chinese alumina curtailments were outweighed by the combination of a refinery restart in the Atlantic region and lower alumina demand from worldwide smelting production.

The third-party, seaborne bauxite market is expected to have a larger surplus in 2019 ranging between 13 million and 17 million metric tons, an increase from the previous quarter's full-year estimate of 8 million to 12 million metric tons. The increase is due to higher production in Guinea and Southeast Asia, which is only partially offset by higher demand in China.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "sees," "should," "targets," "will," "would," or other words of similar meaning. All statements by Alcoa Corporation that reflect expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, forecasts concerning global demand growth for bauxite, alumina, and aluminum, and supply/demand balances; statements, projections or forecasts of future or targeted financial results or operating performance; statements about strategies, outlook, and business and financial prospects; and statements about return of capital. These statements reflect beliefs and assumptions that are based on Alcoa Corporation's perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although Alcoa Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) material adverse changes in aluminum industry conditions, including global supply and demand conditions and fluctuations in London Metal Exchange-based prices and premiums, as applicable, for primary aluminum and other products, and fluctuations in indexed-based and spot prices for alumina; (b) deterioration in global economic and financial market conditions generally and which may also affect Alcoa Corporation's ability to obtain credit or financing upon acceptable terms; (c) unfavorable changes in the markets served by Alcoa Corporation; (d) the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange and tax rates on costs and results; (e) increases in energy costs or uncertainty of energy supply; (f) declines in the discount rates used to measure pension liabilities or lower-than-expected investment returns on pension assets, or unfavorable changes in laws or regulations that govern pension plan funding; (g) the inability to achieve improvement in profitability and margins, cost savings, cash generation, revenue growth, fiscal discipline, or strengthening of competitiveness and operations anticipated from operational and productivity improvements, cash sustainability, technology advancements, and other initiatives; (h) the inability to realize expected benefits, in each case as planned and by targeted completion dates, from acquisitions, divestitures, facility closures, curtailments, restarts, expansions, or joint ventures; (i) political, economic, trade, legal, and regulatory risks in the countries in which Alcoa Corporation operates or sells products; (j) labor disputes and/or and work stoppages; (k) the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings, government or regulatory investigations, and environmental remediation; (l) the impact of cyberattacks and potential information technology or data security breaches; and (m) the other risk factors discussed in Item 1A of Alcoa Corporation's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and other reports filed by Alcoa Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Alcoa Corporation disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Market projections are subject to the risks described above and other risks in the market.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the information included in this release is derived from Alcoa Corporation's consolidated financial information but is not presented in Alcoa Corporation's financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under SEC regulations. Alcoa Corporation believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because such measures provide both additional information about the operating performance of Alcoa Corporation and insight on the ability of Alcoa Corporation to meet its financial obligations by adjusting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the impact of, among others, "special items" as defined by the Company, non-cash items in nature, and/or nonoperating expense or income items. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and management's rationale for the use of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the schedules to this release.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Sales 3,579 2,719 2,711 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below)(1) 2,753 2,180 2,189 Selling, general administrative, and other expenses 64 84 68 Research and development expenses 9 7 7 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 192 172 174 Restructuring and other charges, net 231 113 370 Interest expense 32 30 30 Other expenses, net 9 41 50 Total costs and expenses 3,290 2,627 2,888 Income (loss) before income taxes 289 92 (177 Provision for income taxes(1) 158 150 116 Net income (loss)(1) 131 (58 (293 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest(1) 121 141 109 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA CORPORATION(1) 10 (199 (402 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA CORPORATION COMMON SHAREHOLDERS: Basic: Net income (loss) 0.05 (1.07 (2.17 Average number of shares 186,398,784 185,325,040 185,533,936 Diluted: Net income (loss) 0.05 (1.07 (2.17 Average number of shares 188,708,013 185,325,040 185,533,936

(1) As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to all prior periods presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited), continued (dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) Six months ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 Sales 6,669 5,430 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below)(1) 5,055 4,369 Selling, general administrative, and other expenses 131 152 Research and development expenses 17 14 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 386 346 Restructuring and other charges, net 212 483 Interest expense 58 60 Other expenses, net 30 91 Total costs and expenses 5,889 5,515 Income (loss) before income taxes 780 (85 Provision for income taxes(1) 309 266 Net income (loss)(1) 471 (351 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest(1) 266 250 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA CORPORATION(1) 205 (601 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA CORPORATION COMMON SHAREHOLDERS: Basic: Net income (loss) 1.10 (3.24 Average number of shares 186,163,441 185,416,620 Diluted: Net income (loss) 1.09 (3.24 Average number of shares 188,626,057 185,416,620 Common stock outstanding at the end of the period 186,468,950 185,546,772

(1) As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to all prior periods presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) (in millions) December 31, 2018 June 30, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,113 834 Receivables from customers 830 684 Other receivables 173 203 Inventories(1) 1,819 1,767 Fair value of derivative instruments 73 80 Prepaid expenses and other current assets(1),(2) 320 250 Total current assets 4,328 3,818 Properties, plants, and equipment 21,807 22,126 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization 13,480 13,853 Properties, plants, and equipment, net 8,327 8,273 Investments 1,360 1,141 Deferred income taxes 560 599 Fair value of derivative instruments 82 55 Other noncurrent assets 1,475 1,463 Total assets 16,132 15,349 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable, trade 1,663 1,523 Accrued compensation and retirement costs 400 409 Taxes, including income taxes 426 100 Fair value of derivative instruments 82 71 Other current liabilities 347 427 Long-term debt due within one year 1 1 Total current liabilities 2,919 2,531 Long-term debt, less amount due within one year 1,801 1,804 Accrued pension benefits 1,407 1,388 Accrued other postretirement benefits 868 835 Asset retirement obligations 529 529 Environmental remediation 236 237 Fair value of derivative instruments 261 506 Noncurrent income taxes 301 320 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred credits 222 340 Total liabilities 8,544 8,490 EQUITY Alcoa Corporation shareholders' equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional capital 9,611 9,629 Retained earnings (deficit)(1) 570 (31 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,565 (4,705 Total Alcoa Corporation shareholders' equity 5,618 4,895 Noncontrolling interest(1) 1,970 1,964 Total equity 7,588 6,859 Total liabilities and equity 16,132 15,349

(1) As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to the prior period presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information. (2) This line item includes $3 of restricted cash as of both December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited) (in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2019 CASH FROM OPERATIONS Net income (loss)(1) 471 (351 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash from operations: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 387 346 Deferred income taxes(1) (40 64 Equity earnings, net of dividends (11 14 Restructuring and other charges, net 212 483 Net gain from investing activities asset sales (3 (1 Net periodic pension benefit cost 81 60 Stock-based compensation 20 21 Provision for bad debt expense 20 Other (32 24 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of foreign currency translation adjustments: (Increase) Decrease in receivables (209 94 (Increase) Decrease in inventories(1) (225 53 (Increase) Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (8 68 (Decrease) in accounts payable, trade (105 (144 (Decrease) in accrued expenses (243 (51 Increase (Decrease) in taxes, including income taxes 101 (342 Pension contributions(2) (692 (55 (Increase) in noncurrent assets (49 (32 (Decrease) in noncurrent liabilities (30 (21 CASH (USED FOR) PROVIDED FROM OPERATIONS (375 250 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Additions to debt (original maturities greater than three months)(2) 553 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (7 Proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options 22 1 Contributions from noncontrolling interest 109 21 Distributions to noncontrolling interest (385 (286 Other (6 (6 CASH PROVIDED FROM (USED FOR) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 286 (270 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (169 (158 Proceeds from the sale of assets 11 Additions to investments (5 (111 CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES (174 (258 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (7 (1 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (270 (279 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 1,365 1,116 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD 1,095 837

(1) As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to the prior period presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information. (2) On May 17, 2018, Alcoa Nederland Holding B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alcoa Corporation, issued $500 in 6.125% senior notes due 2028. The gross proceeds from the debt issuance were used to make discretionary contributions to three of Alcoa Corporation's U.S. defined benefit pension plans. Accordingly, for the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Pension contributions line item includes a cash outflow of $500 and the Additions to debt line item includes a cash inflow of $492 (net of an $8 initial purchasers discount).

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Segment Information (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except realized prices; dry metric tons in millions (mdmt); metric tons in thousands (kmt)) 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 Bauxite: Production(1) (mdmt) 11.2 11.3 11.5 11.8 45.8 11.9 11.3 Third-party shipments (mdmt) 1.1 1.6 1.4 1.6 5.7 1.2 1.5 Intersegment shipments (mdmt) 10.4 10.0 10.1 10.7 41.2 10.2 10.3 Third-party sales 47 77 67 80 271 65 67 Intersegment sales 249 226 224 245 944 236 246 Segment adjusted EBITDA(2) 110 100 106 110 426 126 112 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 29 27 27 28 111 28 27 Alumina: Production (kmt) 3,173 3,227 3,160 3,297 12,857 3,240 3,309 Third-party shipments (kmt) 2,376 2,285 2,233 2,365 9,259 2,329 2,299 Intersegment shipments (kmt) 1,097 1,031 1,083 1,115 4,326 972 1,070 Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina 385 467 493 479 455 385 376 Third-party sales 914 1,068 1,101 1,132 4,215 897 864 Intersegment sales 454 536 544 567 2,101 417 445 Segment adjusted EBITDA(2) 392 638 660 683 2,373 372 369 Depreciation and amortization 53 49 48 47 197 48 55 Equity (loss) income (1 14 10 9 32 12 3 Aluminum: Primary aluminum production (kmt) 554 565 567 573 2,259 537 533 Third-party aluminum shipments(3) (kmt) 794 853 806 815 3,268 709 724 Average realized third-party price per metric ton of primary aluminum 2,483 2,623 2,465 2,358 2,484 2,219 2,167 Third-party sales 2,111 2,413 2,198 2,107 8,829 1,735 1,757 Intersegment sales 4 4 6 4 18 3 4 Segment adjusted EBITDA(2),(4) 187 230 84 (50 451 (96 3 Depreciation and amortization 106 108 91 89 394 89 85 Equity loss (8 (5 (25 (38 (22 (17 Reconciliation of total segment Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation: Total segment Adjusted EBITDA(2),(4) 689 968 850 743 3,250 402 484 Unallocated amounts: Transformation(5) (2 (1 1 (1 (3 2 3 Intersegment eliminations(4),(6) 76 (152 21 47 (8 86 (1 Corporate expenses(7) (27 (26 (22 (21 (96 (24 (28 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization (194 (192 (173 (174 (733 (172 (174 Restructuring and other charges, net 19 (231 (177 (138 (527 (113 (370 Interest expense (26 (32 (33 (31 (122 (30 (30 Other expenses, net (21 (9 (2 (32 (64 (41 (50 Other(8) (23 (36 (10 (3 (72 (18 (11 Consolidated income before income taxes(4) 491 289 455 390 1,625 92 (177 Provision for income taxes(4) (151 (158 (260 (163 (732 (150 (116 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest(4) (145 (121 (201 (176 (643 (141 (109 Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation(4) 195 10 (6 51 250 (199 (402

The difference between segment totals and consolidated amounts is in Corporate. (1) The production amounts do not include additional bauxite (approximately 3 mdmt per annum) that Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals is entitled to receive (i.e. an amount in excess of its equity ownership interest) from certain other partners at the mine in Guinea. (2) Alcoa Corporation's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. (3) The Aluminum segment's third-party aluminum shipments are composed of both primary aluminum and flat-rolled aluminum. (4) As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to all prior periods presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information. (5) Transformation includes, among other items, the Adjusted EBITDA of previously closed operations. (6) Concurrent with the change in inventory accounting method as of January 1, 2019, management elected to change the presentation of certain line items in the reconciliation of total segment Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation. Corporate inventory accounting previously included the impact of LIFO, metal price lag and intersegment eliminations. The impact of LIFO has been eliminated with the change in inventory method. Metal price lag attributable to the Company's rolled operations business is now netted within the Aluminum segment to simplify presentation of an impact that nets to zero in consolidation. Only Intersegment eliminations remain as a reconciling line item and are labeled as such. (7) Corporate expenses are composed of general administrative and other expenses of operating the corporate headquarters and other global administrative facilities, as well as research and development expenses of the corporate technical center. (8) Other includes certain items that impact Cost of goods sold and Selling, general administrative, and other expenses on Alcoa Corporation's Statement of Consolidated Operations that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA of the reportable segments, including those described as "Other special items" (see footnote 3 to the reconciliation of Adjusted Income within Calculation of Financial Measures included in this release).

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited) (in millions, except per-share amounts) Adjusted Income Income (Loss) Diluted EPS Quarter ended Quarter ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation(1) 10 (199 (402 0.05 (1.07 (2.17 Special items: Restructuring and other charges, net 231 113 370 Discrete tax items(2) 2 1 Other special items(3) 34 44 39 Tax impact(4) (43 (1 (10 Noncontrolling interest impact(4) (13 Subtotal 211 156 400 Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation as adjusted 221 (43 (2 1.17 (0.23 (0.01

Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation as adjusted is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of Alcoa Corporation excluding the impacts of restructuring and other charges, discrete tax items, and other special items (collectively, "special items"). There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes it is appropriate to consider both Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation determined under GAAP as well as Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation as adjusted. (1) As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to the prior period presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information. (2) Discrete tax items include a net charge for several items for the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019. (3) Other special items include the following: •for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a loss on a contractor arbitration matter ($29), a net unfavorable change in certain mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($6), a favorable tax impact related to the interim period treatment of operational losses in certain jurisdictions for which no tax benefit was recognized ($5), costs related to the partial restart of the Warrick (Indiana) smelter ($2), and costs related to a work stoppage at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($2); for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, an unfavorable tax impact related to the interim period treatment of operational losses in certain jurisdictions for which no tax benefit was recognized ($83), afavorable tax impact resulting from the difference between Alcoa's consolidated estimated annual effective tax rate and the statutory rates applicable to special items ($49), costs related to a collective employee dismissal process in Spain at the Avilés and La Coruña smelters ($17, primarily inventory write downs), a gain on the sale of excess land ($9), and costs related to a work stoppage at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($2); and for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an unfavorable tax impact related to the interim period treatment of operational losses in certain jurisdictions for which no tax benefit was recognized ($298), afavorable tax impact resulting from the difference between Alcoa's consolidated estimated annual effective tax rate and the statutory rates applicable to special items ($267), costs related to ongoing union negotiations in the U.S. ($5), costs related to a work stoppage at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($2), and costs related to a collective employee dismissal process in Spain at the Avilés and La Coruña smelters ($1). (4) The tax impact on special items is based on the applicable statutory rates in the jurisdictions where the special items occurred. The noncontrolling interest impact on special items represents Alcoa's partner's share of certain special items.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in millions) Adjusted EBITDA Quarter ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation(1) 10 (199 (402 Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest(1) 121 141 109 Provision for income taxes(1) 158 150 116 Other expenses, net 9 41 50 Interest expense 32 30 30 Restructuring and other charges, net 231 113 370 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 192 172 174 Adjusted EBITDA 753 448 447 Special items(2) 30 19 8 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items 783 467 455

Alcoa's Corporation's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to Alcoa Corporation's operating performance and the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. (1) As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to the prior period presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information. (2) Special items include the following (see reconciliation of Adjusted Income above for additional information): for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a loss on a contractor arbitration matter ($26), costs related to the partial restart of the Warrick (Indiana) smelter ($2), and costs related to a work stoppage at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($2). for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, costs related to a collective employee dismissal process in Spain at the Avilés and La Coruña smelters ($17, primarily inventory write downs), and costs related to a work stoppage at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($2). for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, costs related to ongoing union negotiations in the U.S. ($5), costs related to a work stoppage at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($2), and costs related to a collective employee dismissal process in Spain at the Avilés and La Coruña smelters ($1).

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in millions) Free Cash Flow Quarter ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Cash from operations(1) (430 168 82 Capital expenditures (95 (69 (89 Free cash flow (525 99 (7

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures, which are both necessary to maintain and expand Alcoa Corporation's asset base and expected to generate future cash flows from operations. It is important to note that Free Cash Flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure. (1) Cash from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 includes a $500 cash outflow for discretionary contributions made to three of Alcoa Corporation's U.S. defined benefit pension plans. The $500 was funded with the gross proceeds of 6.125% senior notes due 2028 issued in May 2018.

Net Debt December 31, 2018 June 30, 2019 Short-term borrowings Long-term debt due within one year 1 1 Long-term debt, less amount due within one year 1,801 1,804 Total debt 1,802 1,805 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 1,113 834 Net debt 689 971

Net debt is a non GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management assesses Alcoa Corporation's leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt.

