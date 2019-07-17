Actions in Aluminum segment further strengthen Company
- Net loss of $402 million, or $2.17 per share
- Excluding special items, adjusted net loss of $2 million, or $0.01 per share
- $455 million of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding special items
- Revenue of $2.7 billion
- $82 million cash from operations; negative free cash flow of $7 million
- $834 million cash balance and $1.8 billion of debt, for net debt of $1.0 billion, as of June 30, 2019
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA), a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, today reported second quarter 2019 results that include several actions to improve the Aluminum segment's portfolio and further strengthen the Company.
2Q181
1Q19
2Q19
Revenue
$3,579
$2,719
$2,711
Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation
$10
$(199)
$(402)
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Alcoa Corporation
$0.05
$(1.07)
$(2.17)
Adjusted net income (loss)
$221
$(43)
$(2)
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share
$1.17
$(0.23)
$(0.01)
Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items
$783
$467
$455
1
As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from last-in, first-out (LIFO) to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to all prior periods presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information.
"In the second quarter, our Aluminum segment rebounded despite weaker metal prices, and we reported a solid cash balance, even after sizeable cash outlays," said President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey. "We also maintained strong operational performance across all of our businesses."
Harvey continued: "In addition, we successfully divested our minority interest in the Saudi joint venture rolling mill, and we made significant progress on other initiatives to reduce losses and increase Company profits. As we enter the second half of the year, we'll continue to navigate through this market cycle with a sustained focus on safety and operational excellence, finding new ways to further improve the business."
Alcoa reported a net loss of $402 million, or $2.17 per share for the second quarter 2019, compared to a net loss of $199 million, or $1.07 per share, in the first quarter of 2019.
The second quarter results include the impact of $400 million of special items, including $319 million from the divestiture of Alcoa's interest in the Ma'aden Rolling Company (MRC) in Saudi Arabia and $81 million in other special items.
Excluding the impact of special items, second quarter 2019 adjusted net loss improved sequentially $41 million to an adjusted net loss of $2 million, or $0.01 per share.
In the second quarter, Alcoa reported adjusted EBITDA excluding special items of $455 million, down slightly from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower pricing for both alumina and aluminum that was partially offset by higher energy sales and lower costs for raw materials.
Alcoa reported second quarter revenue of $2.7 billion, which is flat sequentially.
Alcoa ended the quarter with cash on hand of $834 million and debt of $1.8 billion, for net debt of $1.0 billion.
In the second quarter, cash from operations was $82 million, which reflects payments of $306 million for prior year income taxes. Cash used for financing activities was $71 million and cash used for investing activities was $199 million, which included contributions totaling $100 million made as part of the MRC divestiture. Free cash flow was negative $7 million.
The Company reported 31 days working capital, a four-day increase year-over-year, primarily due to lower revenues, but improved four days sequentially.
To strengthen the Company, Alcoa:
- Divested its 25.1 percent minority interest in MRC, releasing the Company from all future MRC obligations, including Alcoa's sponsor support of MRC debt, and its share of any future MRC cash contributions. Alcoa continues to hold its interests in the Ma'aden joint venture's bauxite mining, alumina refining and aluminum smelting businesses.
- Reached two new competitive labor agreements at smelters in Québec, Canada-the firstat Baie Comeau; the second at Aluminerie de Bécancour (ABI), ending an 18-month labor dispute. The full restart of ABI is expected to begin on July 26, 2019, and be complete in the second quarter of 2020. The Company expects to record special items associated with restart expenses to range between $30 million and $35 million (after-tax), or $0.16 and $0.19 per share, each in the second half of 2019 and in the first half of 2020.
- Implemented plans to upgrade the Deschambault smelter in Québec to increase production approximately 10 percent by the end of 2021. Alcoa will receive a non-refundable contribution of up to $10 million (CAD) from Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund to offset costs for the $85 million (CAD) project, expected to be complete in 2021.
- Reached a conditional agreement on July 5 to divest the Avilés and La Coruña aluminum plants in Spain. If the acquisition by PARTER Capital Group AG cannot be completed by July 31, 2019, the collective dismissal and social plan are expected to go into effect on August 1, 2019. Alcoa expects to record restructuring-related charges in the third quarter of 2019, estimated to range from $100 million to $140 million (pre- and after-tax), or $0.54 to $0.75 per share, depending on whether an acquisition or collective dismissal occurs. Related cash outlays are expected to be approximately $100 million to $130 million, with approximately half to be paid in 2019.
2019 Outlook
The Company's 2019 shipment outlook for Bauxite, Alumina and Aluminum remains unchanged from the prior full-year estimates. Total annual bauxite shipments are expected to range between 47.0 and 48.0 million dry metric tons. Total alumina shipments are projected between 13.6 and 13.7 million metric tons with anticipated operational improvements and higher year-on-year production. Aluminum shipments are expected to be between 2.8 and 2.9 million metric tons.
In the third quarter of 2019, Alcoa expects benefits from higher volumes and lower costs for raw materials and maintenance in the Alumina and Bauxite segments. In the Aluminum segment, the Company expects improvements primarily from lower alumina costs.
Market Update
For full-year 2019, Alcoa continues to project a global aluminum deficit, ranging between 1.0 million and 1.4 million metric tons, down from last quarter's estimate of a deficit between 1.5 million and 1.9 million metric tons.
Global aluminum demand growth for 2019 is estimated to range between 1.25 percent and 2.25 percent, down from 2 percent to 3 percent in the previous quarter, driven by lower demand in both China and the world ex-China due to trade tensions and macroeconomic headwinds. Even so, aluminum inventories, measured in days of consumption, continue to decline and are expected by year's end to reach levels not seen in more than a decade, since before the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.
In the alumina market, Alcoa projects a global surplus for 2019, ranging between 500 thousand metric tons and 1.3 million metric tons, up from last quarter's estimate of 200 thousand metric tons to 1 million metric tons. Environmentally-driven Chinese alumina curtailments were outweighed by the combination of a refinery restart in the Atlantic region and lower alumina demand from worldwide smelting production.
The third-party, seaborne bauxite market is expected to have a larger surplus in 2019 ranging between 13 million and 17 million metric tons, an increase from the previous quarter's full-year estimate of 8 million to 12 million metric tons. The increase is due to higher production in Guinea and Southeast Asia, which is only partially offset by higher demand in China.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "sees," "should," "targets," "will," "would," or other words of similar meaning. All statements by Alcoa Corporation that reflect expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, forecasts concerning global demand growth for bauxite, alumina, and aluminum, and supply/demand balances; statements, projections or forecasts of future or targeted financial results or operating performance; statements about strategies, outlook, and business and financial prospects; and statements about return of capital. These statements reflect beliefs and assumptions that are based on Alcoa Corporation's perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although Alcoa Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) material adverse changes in aluminum industry conditions, including global supply and demand conditions and fluctuations in London Metal Exchange-based prices and premiums, as applicable, for primary aluminum and other products, and fluctuations in indexed-based and spot prices for alumina; (b) deterioration in global economic and financial market conditions generally and which may also affect Alcoa Corporation's ability to obtain credit or financing upon acceptable terms; (c) unfavorable changes in the markets served by Alcoa Corporation; (d) the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange and tax rates on costs and results; (e) increases in energy costs or uncertainty of energy supply; (f) declines in the discount rates used to measure pension liabilities or lower-than-expected investment returns on pension assets, or unfavorable changes in laws or regulations that govern pension plan funding; (g) the inability to achieve improvement in profitability and margins, cost savings, cash generation, revenue growth, fiscal discipline, or strengthening of competitiveness and operations anticipated from operational and productivity improvements, cash sustainability, technology advancements, and other initiatives; (h) the inability to realize expected benefits, in each case as planned and by targeted completion dates, from acquisitions, divestitures, facility closures, curtailments, restarts, expansions, or joint ventures; (i) political, economic, trade, legal, and regulatory risks in the countries in which Alcoa Corporation operates or sells products; (j) labor disputes and/or and work stoppages; (k) the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings, government or regulatory investigations, and environmental remediation; (l) the impact of cyberattacks and potential information technology or data security breaches; and (m) the other risk factors discussed in Item 1A of Alcoa Corporation's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and other reports filed by Alcoa Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Alcoa Corporation disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Market projections are subject to the risks described above and other risks in the market.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the information included in this release is derived from Alcoa Corporation's consolidated financial information but is not presented in Alcoa Corporation's financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under SEC regulations. Alcoa Corporation believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because such measures provide both additional information about the operating performance of Alcoa Corporation and insight on the ability of Alcoa Corporation to meet its financial obligations by adjusting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the impact of, among others, "special items" as defined by the Company, non-cash items in nature, and/or nonoperating expense or income items. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and management's rationale for the use of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the schedules to this release.
|Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries
Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited)
(dollars in millions, except per-share amounts)
Quarter Ended
June 30,
2018
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
Sales
3,579
2,719
2,711
Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below)(1)
2,753
2,180
2,189
Selling, general administrative, and other expenses
64
84
68
Research and development expenses
9
7
7
Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization
192
172
174
Restructuring and other charges, net
231
113
370
Interest expense
32
30
30
Other expenses, net
9
41
50
Total costs and expenses
3,290
2,627
2,888
Income (loss) before income taxes
289
92
(177
Provision for income taxes(1)
158
150
116
Net income (loss)(1)
131
(58
(293
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest(1)
121
141
109
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA CORPORATION(1)
10
(199
(402
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA CORPORATION COMMON SHAREHOLDERS:
Basic:
Net income (loss)
0.05
(1.07
(2.17
Average number of shares
186,398,784
185,325,040
185,533,936
Diluted:
Net income (loss)
0.05
(1.07
(2.17
Average number of shares
188,708,013
185,325,040
185,533,936
|(1)
As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to all prior periods presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information.
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries
Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited), continued
(dollars in millions, except per-share amounts)
Six months ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
Sales
6,669
5,430
Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below)(1)
5,055
4,369
Selling, general administrative, and other expenses
131
152
Research and development expenses
17
14
Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization
386
346
Restructuring and other charges, net
212
483
Interest expense
58
60
Other expenses, net
30
91
Total costs and expenses
5,889
5,515
Income (loss) before income taxes
780
(85
Provision for income taxes(1)
309
266
Net income (loss)(1)
471
(351
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest(1)
266
250
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA CORPORATION(1)
205
(601
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA CORPORATION COMMON SHAREHOLDERS:
Basic:
Net income (loss)
1.10
(3.24
Average number of shares
186,163,441
185,416,620
Diluted:
Net income (loss)
1.09
(3.24
Average number of shares
188,626,057
185,416,620
Common stock outstanding at the end of the period
186,468,950
185,546,772
(1)
As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to all prior periods presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information.
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)
(in millions)
December 31,
2018
June 30,
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,113
834
Receivables from customers
830
684
Other receivables
173
203
Inventories(1)
1,819
1,767
Fair value of derivative instruments
73
80
Prepaid expenses and other current assets(1),(2)
320
250
Total current assets
4,328
3,818
Properties, plants, and equipment
21,807
22,126
Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization
13,480
13,853
Properties, plants, and equipment, net
8,327
8,273
Investments
1,360
1,141
Deferred income taxes
560
599
Fair value of derivative instruments
82
55
Other noncurrent assets
1,475
1,463
Total assets
16,132
15,349
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable, trade
1,663
1,523
Accrued compensation and retirement costs
400
409
Taxes, including income taxes
426
100
Fair value of derivative instruments
82
71
Other current liabilities
347
427
Long-term debt due within one year
1
1
Total current liabilities
2,919
2,531
Long-term debt, less amount due within one year
1,801
1,804
Accrued pension benefits
1,407
1,388
Accrued other postretirement benefits
868
835
Asset retirement obligations
529
529
Environmental remediation
236
237
Fair value of derivative instruments
261
506
Noncurrent income taxes
301
320
Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred credits
222
340
Total liabilities
8,544
8,490
EQUITY
Alcoa Corporation shareholders' equity:
Common stock
2
2
Additional capital
9,611
9,629
Retained earnings (deficit)(1)
570
(31
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,565
(4,705
Total Alcoa Corporation shareholders' equity
5,618
4,895
Noncontrolling interest(1)
1,970
1,964
Total equity
7,588
6,859
Total liabilities and equity
16,132
15,349
(1)
As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to the prior period presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information.
(2)
This line item includes $3 of restricted cash as of both December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019.
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries
Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited)
(in millions)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2019
CASH FROM OPERATIONS
Net income (loss)(1)
471
(351
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash from operations:
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
387
346
Deferred income taxes(1)
(40
64
Equity earnings, net of dividends
(11
14
Restructuring and other charges, net
212
483
Net gain from investing activities asset sales
(3
(1
Net periodic pension benefit cost
81
60
Stock-based compensation
20
21
Provision for bad debt expense
20
Other
(32
24
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of foreign currency translation adjustments:
(Increase) Decrease in receivables
(209
94
(Increase) Decrease in inventories(1)
(225
53
(Increase) Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets
(8
68
(Decrease) in accounts payable, trade
(105
(144
(Decrease) in accrued expenses
(243
(51
Increase (Decrease) in taxes, including income taxes
101
(342
Pension contributions(2)
(692
(55
(Increase) in noncurrent assets
(49
(32
(Decrease) in noncurrent liabilities
(30
(21
CASH (USED FOR) PROVIDED FROM OPERATIONS
(375
250
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Additions to debt (original maturities greater than three months)(2)
553
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(7
Proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options
22
1
Contributions from noncontrolling interest
109
21
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
(385
(286
Other
(6
(6
CASH PROVIDED FROM (USED FOR) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
286
(270
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
(169
(158
Proceeds from the sale of assets
11
Additions to investments
(5
(111
CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(174
(258
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(7
(1
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(270
(279
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
1,365
1,116
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD
1,095
837
(1)
As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to the prior period presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information.
(2)
On May 17, 2018, Alcoa Nederland Holding B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alcoa Corporation, issued $500 in 6.125% senior notes due 2028. The gross proceeds from the debt issuance were used to make discretionary contributions to three of Alcoa Corporation's U.S. defined benefit pension plans. Accordingly, for the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Pension contributions line item includes a cash outflow of $500 and the Additions to debt line item includes a cash inflow of $492 (net of an $8 initial purchasers discount).
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries
Segment Information (unaudited)
(dollars in millions, except realized prices; dry metric tons in millions (mdmt); metric tons in thousands (kmt))
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
Bauxite:
Production(1) (mdmt)
11.2
11.3
11.5
11.8
45.8
11.9
11.3
Third-party shipments (mdmt)
1.1
1.6
1.4
1.6
5.7
1.2
1.5
Intersegment shipments (mdmt)
10.4
10.0
10.1
10.7
41.2
10.2
10.3
Third-party sales
47
77
67
80
271
65
67
Intersegment sales
249
226
224
245
944
236
246
Segment adjusted EBITDA(2)
110
100
106
110
426
126
112
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
29
27
27
28
111
28
27
Alumina:
Production (kmt)
3,173
3,227
3,160
3,297
12,857
3,240
3,309
Third-party shipments (kmt)
2,376
2,285
2,233
2,365
9,259
2,329
2,299
Intersegment shipments (kmt)
1,097
1,031
1,083
1,115
4,326
972
1,070
Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina
385
467
493
479
455
385
376
Third-party sales
914
1,068
1,101
1,132
4,215
897
864
Intersegment sales
454
536
544
567
2,101
417
445
Segment adjusted EBITDA(2)
392
638
660
683
2,373
372
369
Depreciation and amortization
53
49
48
47
197
48
55
Equity (loss) income
(1
14
10
9
32
12
3
Aluminum:
Primary aluminum production (kmt)
554
565
567
573
2,259
537
533
Third-party aluminum shipments(3) (kmt)
794
853
806
815
3,268
709
724
Average realized third-party price per metric ton of primary aluminum
2,483
2,623
2,465
2,358
2,484
2,219
2,167
Third-party sales
2,111
2,413
2,198
2,107
8,829
1,735
1,757
Intersegment sales
4
4
6
4
18
3
4
Segment adjusted EBITDA(2),(4)
187
230
84
(50
451
(96
3
Depreciation and amortization
106
108
91
89
394
89
85
Equity loss
(8
(5
(25
(38
(22
(17
Reconciliation of total segment Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated
net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation:
Total segment Adjusted EBITDA(2),(4)
689
968
850
743
3,250
402
484
Unallocated amounts:
Transformation(5)
(2
(1
1
(1
(3
2
3
Intersegment eliminations(4),(6)
76
(152
21
47
(8
86
(1
Corporate expenses(7)
(27
(26
(22
(21
(96
(24
(28
Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization
(194
(192
(173
(174
(733
(172
(174
Restructuring and other charges, net
19
(231
(177
(138
(527
(113
(370
Interest expense
(26
(32
(33
(31
(122
(30
(30
Other expenses, net
(21
(9
(2
(32
(64
(41
(50
Other(8)
(23
(36
(10
(3
(72
(18
(11
Consolidated income before income taxes(4)
491
289
455
390
1,625
92
(177
Provision for income taxes(4)
(151
(158
(260
(163
(732
(150
(116
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest(4)
(145
(121
(201
(176
(643
(141
(109
Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation(4)
195
10
(6
51
250
(199
(402
|The difference between segment totals and consolidated amounts is in Corporate.
(1)
The production amounts do not include additional bauxite (approximately 3 mdmt per annum) that Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals is entitled to receive (i.e. an amount in excess of its equity ownership interest) from certain other partners at the mine in Guinea.
(2)
Alcoa Corporation's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
(3)
The Aluminum segment's third-party aluminum shipments are composed of both primary aluminum and flat-rolled aluminum.
(4)
As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to all prior periods presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information.
(5)
Transformation includes, among other items, the Adjusted EBITDA of previously closed operations.
(6)
Concurrent with the change in inventory accounting method as of January 1, 2019, management elected to change the presentation of certain line items in the reconciliation of total segment Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation. Corporate inventory accounting previously included the impact of LIFO, metal price lag and intersegment eliminations. The impact of LIFO has been eliminated with the change in inventory method. Metal price lag attributable to the Company's rolled operations business is now netted within the Aluminum segment to simplify presentation of an impact that nets to zero in consolidation. Only Intersegment eliminations remain as a reconciling line item and are labeled as such.
(7)
Corporate expenses are composed of general administrative and other expenses of operating the corporate headquarters and other global administrative facilities, as well as research and development expenses of the corporate technical center.
(8)
Other includes certain items that impact Cost of goods sold and Selling, general administrative, and other expenses on Alcoa Corporation's Statement of Consolidated Operations that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA of the reportable segments, including those described as "Other special items" (see footnote 3 to the reconciliation of Adjusted Income within Calculation of Financial Measures included in this release).
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries
Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited)
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
Adjusted Income
Income (Loss)
Diluted EPS
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
June 30,
2018
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation(1)
10
(199
(402
0.05
(1.07
(2.17
Special items:
Restructuring and other charges, net
231
113
370
Discrete tax items(2)
2
1
Other special items(3)
34
44
39
Tax impact(4)
(43
(1
(10
Noncontrolling interest impact(4)
(13
Subtotal
211
156
400
Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation as adjusted
221
(43
(2
1.17
(0.23
(0.01
|Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation as adjusted is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of Alcoa Corporation excluding the impacts of restructuring and other charges, discrete tax items, and other special items (collectively, "special items"). There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes it is appropriate to consider both Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation determined under GAAP as well as Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation as adjusted.
(1)
As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to the prior period presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information.
(2)
Discrete tax items include a net charge for several items for the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019.
(3)
Other special items include the following:
•for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a loss on a contractor arbitration matter ($29), a net unfavorable change in certain mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($6), a favorable tax impact related to the interim period treatment of operational losses in certain jurisdictions for which no tax benefit was recognized ($5), costs related to the partial restart of the Warrick (Indiana) smelter ($2), and costs related to a work stoppage at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($2);
for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, an unfavorable tax impact related to the interim period treatment of operational losses in certain jurisdictions for which no tax benefit was recognized ($83), afavorable tax impact resulting from the difference between Alcoa's consolidated estimated annual effective tax rate and the statutory rates applicable to special items ($49), costs related to a collective employee dismissal process in Spain at the Avilés and La Coruña smelters ($17, primarily inventory write downs), a gain on the sale of excess land ($9), and costs related to a work stoppage at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($2); and
for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an unfavorable tax impact related to the interim period treatment of operational losses in certain jurisdictions for which no tax benefit was recognized ($298), afavorable tax impact resulting from the difference between Alcoa's consolidated estimated annual effective tax rate and the statutory rates applicable to special items ($267), costs related to ongoing union negotiations in the U.S. ($5), costs related to a work stoppage at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($2), and costs related to a collective employee dismissal process in Spain at the Avilés and La Coruña smelters ($1).
(4)
The tax impact on special items is based on the applicable statutory rates in the jurisdictions where the special items occurred. The noncontrolling interest impact on special items represents Alcoa's partner's share of certain special items.
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries
Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued
(in millions)
Adjusted EBITDA
Quarter ended
June 30,
2018
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation(1)
10
(199
(402
Add:
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest(1)
121
141
109
Provision for income taxes(1)
158
150
116
Other expenses, net
9
41
50
Interest expense
32
30
30
Restructuring and other charges, net
231
113
370
Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization
192
172
174
Adjusted EBITDA
753
448
447
Special items(2)
30
19
8
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items
783
467
455
Alcoa's Corporation's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to Alcoa Corporation's operating performance and the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
(1)
As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to the prior period presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information.
(2)
Special items include the following (see reconciliation of Adjusted Income above for additional information):
for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a loss on a contractor arbitration matter ($26), costs related to the partial restart of the Warrick (Indiana) smelter ($2), and costs related to a work stoppage at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($2).
for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, costs related to a collective employee dismissal process in Spain at the Avilés and La Coruña smelters ($17, primarily inventory write downs), and costs related to a work stoppage at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($2).
for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, costs related to ongoing union negotiations in the U.S. ($5), costs related to a work stoppage at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($2), and costs related to a collective employee dismissal process in Spain at the Avilés and La Coruña smelters ($1).
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries
Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued
(in millions)
Free Cash Flow
Quarter ended
June 30,
2018
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
Cash from operations(1)
(430
168
82
Capital expenditures
(95
(69
(89
Free cash flow
(525
99
(7
Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures, which are both necessary to maintain and expand Alcoa Corporation's asset base and expected to generate future cash flows from operations. It is important to note that Free Cash Flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure.
(1)
Cash from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 includes a $500 cash outflow for discretionary contributions made to three of Alcoa Corporation's U.S. defined benefit pension plans. The $500 was funded with the gross proceeds of 6.125% senior notes due 2028 issued in May 2018.
Net Debt
December 31,
2018
June 30,
2019
Short-term borrowings
Long-term debt due within one year
1
1
Long-term debt, less amount due within one year
1,801
1,804
Total debt
1,802
1,805
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
1,113
834
Net debt
689
971
Net debt is a non GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management assesses Alcoa Corporation's leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt.
