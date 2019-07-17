Growth in Software, Consulting and Cloud Revenue; Continued Margin Expansion
Highlights
Second Quarter:
- GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $2.81
- Operating (non-GAAP) EPS of $3.17
- Revenue of $19.2 billion, down 4.2 percent (down 1.6 percent adjusting for currency)
- Revenue growth in Cloud Cognitive Software, and Global Business Services segments
-- Cloud Cognitive Software up 3.2 percent (up 5.4 percent adjusting for currency)
-- Global Business Services up 0.5 percent (up 3.4 percent adjusting for currency)
- Cloud revenue of $19.5 billion over the last 12 months, up 5 percent (up 8 percent adjusting for currency)
- Gross profit margin up 100 basis points; largest year-to-year expansion in more than 5 years
- Net cash from operating activities of $16.1 billion over the last 12 months; free cash flow of $12.7 billion over the last 12 months
- Through the second quarter, on track to achieve full-year 2019 EPS and free cash flow expectations excluding impact of Red Hat acquisition
Full-Year Expectations Update:
- Company to update full-year 2019 expectations, including the impact of Red Hat acquisition, on August 2
- Continues to expect Red Hat, including related activity, to be accretive to free cash flow in the first year, and accretive to operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share by the end of the second year after closing, as previously stated
IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced second-quarter results.
"In the second quarter, we continued to grow in the high-value areas of the business, led by a strong performance across our Cloud and Cognitive Software segment," said Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. "With the completion of our acquisition of Red Hat, we will provide the only true open hybrid multicloud platform in the industry, strengthening our leadership position and uniquely helping clients succeed in chapter 2 of their digital reinventions."
SECOND QUARTER 2019
Pre-tax
Gross
Diluted
Net
Pre-tax
Income
Profit
EPS
Income
Income
Margin
Margin
GAAP from Continuing Operations
2.81
2.5B
2.8B
14.4
47.0
Year/Year
8
4
0
0.6
Pts
1.0
Pts
Operating (Non-GAAP)
3.17
2.8B
3.2B
16.6
47.4
Year/Year
3
0
(6)
(0.3)
Pts
1.0
Pts
"We maintained our momentum in the second quarter, again expanding gross profit margin and growing free cash flow, driven to a great extent by our increasing mix of high-value offerings for clients," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "On August 2, we will discuss how the acquisition of Red Hat will accelerate IBM's revenue growth, contribute to our high-value model and enhance our free cash flow generation going forward."
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
In the second quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $2.9 billion, or $2.8 billion, excluding Global Financing receivables. IBM's free cash flow was $2.4 billion. IBM returned $1.8 billion to shareholders through $1.4 billion in dividends and $0.3 billion in gross share repurchases. The company suspended its share repurchase program on July 9.
IBM ended the second quarter with $46.4 billion of cash on hand, of which approximately $34 billion was used in July to close the acquisition of Red Hat. Debt totaled $73.0 billion, including Global Financing debt of $25.0 billion.
Segment Results for Second Quarter
- Cloud Cognitive Software (includes cloud and data platforms, cognitive applications and transaction processing platforms) --revenues of $5.6 billion, up 3.2 percent (up 5.4 percent adjusting for currency), with growth in cloud and data platforms, up 5 percent (up 7 percent adjusting for currency); cognitive applications, up 3 percent (up 5 percent adjusting for currency); and transaction processing platforms, up 2 percent (up 4 percent adjusting for currency).
- Global Business Services (includes consulting, application management and global process services) -- revenues of $4.2 billion, up 0.5 percent (up 3.4 percent adjusting for currency), with broad-based strength led by growth in consulting, up 2 percent (up 5 percent adjusting for currency).
- Global Technology Services (includes infrastructure and cloud services and technology support services) -- revenues of $6.8 billion, down 6.7 percent (down 3.5 percent adjusting for currency). Gross profit margin increased 120 basis points.
- Systems (includes systems hardware and operating systems software) -- revenues of $1.8 billion, down 19.5 percent (down 18.0 percent adjusting for currency), with growth in Power, more than offset by the impact of product cycle dynamics in IBM Z and Storage.
- Global Financing (includes financing and used equipment sales) -- revenues of $351 million, down 11.0 percent (down 8.5 percent adjusting for currency), reflects the wind-down of OEM commercial financing.
Full-Year 2019 Expectations
Through the second quarter, IBM remains on track to achieve GAAP diluted earnings per share of at least $12.45, operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share of at least $13.90 and free cash flow of approximately $12 billion, all excluding the impact of Red Hat and related activity. Operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share expectations exclude $1.45 per share of charges for amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related charges, including pre-closing charges, such as financing costs associated with the Red Hat acquisition; retirement-related charges; and tax reform enactment impacts. It does not include any other amounts for Red Hat or Red Hat related activity. The company will provide an update to these full-year expectations (including GAAP EPS expectations) on August 2, 2019 to reflect the addition of the recently-closed Red Hat acquisition. IBM continues to expect Red Hat, including related activity, to be accretive to free cash flow in the first year; accretive to operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share by the end of the second year after closing; and dilutive to full-year 2019 earnings per share due primarily to a non-cash purchase accounting adjustment.
Year-To-Date 2019 Results
Consolidated diluted earnings per share was $4.58 compared to $4.43, up 3 percent year to year. Consolidated net income was $4.1 billion, flat year to year. Revenues for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 totaled $37.3 billion, a decrease of 4 percent year to year (down 1 percent adjusting for currency) compared with $39.1 billion for the first six months of 2018.
Operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $5.42 compared with $5.53 per diluted share for the 2018 period, a decrease of 2 percent. Operating (non-GAAP) net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $4.8 billion compared with $5.1 billion in the prior-year period, a decrease of 5 percent.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; fluctuations in financial results, impact of local legal, economic, political and health conditions; adverse effects from environmental matters, tax matters and the company's pension plans; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities, and higher debt levels; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Presentation of Information in this Press Release
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:
IBM results --
- presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
- adjusting for free cash flow;
- net cash from operating activities, excluding Global Financing receivables;
- adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency).
Free cash flow guidance is derived using an estimate of profit, working capital and operational cash outflows. The company views Global Financing receivables as a profit-generating investment, which it seeks to maximize and therefore it is not considered when formulating guidance for free cash flow. As a result, the company does not estimate a GAAP Net Cash from Operations expectation metric.
The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.
Conference Call and Webcast
IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at http://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings/2q19.html. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.
Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
REVENUE
Cloud Cognitive Software
5,645
5,470
10,682
10,586
Global Business Services
4,155
4,135
8,274
8,250
Global Technology Services
6,837
7,325
13,711
14,746
Systems
1,753
2,177
3,081
3,676
Global Financing
351
394
757
799
Other
420
503
837
1,017
TOTAL REVENUE
19,161
20,003
37,342
39,075
GROSS PROFIT
9,010
9,199
17,053
17,445
GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
Cloud Cognitive Software
77.3
77.7
76.3
77.1
Global Business Services
26.0
26.0
26.1
24.7
Global Technology Services
34.4
33.2
34.1
32.9
Systems
53.5
50.6
50.3
47.8
Global Financing
35.0
26.6
34.9
30.6
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
47.0
46.0
45.7
44.6
EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
S,G&A
5,456
4,857
10,147
10,302
R,D&E
1,407
1,364
2,840
2,769
Intellectual property and custom development income
(222
(250
(323
(567
Other (income) and expense
(747
280
(820
692
Interest expense
348
173
558
338
TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
6,242
6,423
12,402
13,534
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
BEFORE INCOME TAXES
2,768
2,776
4,651
3,911
Pre-tax margin
14.4
13.9
12.5
10.0
Provision for (Benefit from) income taxes
269
373
558
(166
Effective tax rate
9.7
13.5
12.0
(4.3
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
2,499
2,402
4,093
4,078
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
(1
1
(4
5
NET INCOME
2,498
2,404
4,089
4,083
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
Assuming Dilution
Continuing Operations
2.81
2.61
4.58
4.42
Discontinued Operations
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.01
TOTAL
2.81
2.61
4.58
4.43
Basic
Continuing Operations
2.82
2.63
4.61
4.44
Discontinued Operations
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.01
TOTAL
2.82
2.63
4.61
4.45
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)
Assuming Dilution
890.8
919.4
892.4
922.4
Basic
886.3
915.1
887.9
917.9
_________________________________
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
At
At
June 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in Millions)
2019
2018
ASSETS:
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
45,399
11,379
Restricted cash
135
225
Marketable securities
874
618
Notes and accounts receivable trade, net
7,414
7,432
Short-term financing receivables, net
15,543
22,388
Other accounts receivable, net
1,781
743
Inventories
1,745
1,682
Deferred costs
2,217
2,300
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,409
2,378
Total Current Assets
77,517
49,146
Property, plant and equipment, net
10,202
10,792
Operating right-of-use assets, net*
4,998
Long-term financing receivables, net
8,441
9,148
Prepaid pension assets
5,319
4,666
Deferred costs
2,662
2,676
Deferred taxes
5,274
5,216
Goodwill and intangibles, net
38,011
39,353
Investments and sundry assets
2,228
2,386
Total Assets
154,652
123,382
LIABILITIES:
Current Liabilities:
Taxes
2,439
3,046
Short-term debt
14,594
10,207
Accounts payable
4,724
6,558
Deferred income
11,261
11,165
Operating lease liabilities*
1,319
Other liabilities
8,014
7,251
Total Current Liabilities
42,351
38,227
Long-term debt
58,445
35,605
Retirement related obligations
16,471
17,002
Deferred income
3,474
3,445
Operating lease liabilities*
3,946
Other liabilities
12,190
12,174
Total Liabilities
136,876
106,452
EQUITY:
IBM Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
55,404
55,151
Retained earnings
160,467
159,206
Treasury stock at cost
(169,385
(168,071
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(28,841
(29,490
Total IBM Stockholders' Equity
17,645
16,796
Noncontrolling interests
131
134
Total Equity
17,776
16,929
Total Liabilities and Equity
154,652
123,382
________________________
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in Millions)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities per GAAP:
2,941
2,295
7,700
6,896
Less: change in Global Financing (GF) Receivables
119
(582
2,577
1,778
Capital Expenditures, Net
(431
(1,004
(1,045
(1,897
Free Cash Flow
2,391
1,873
4,078
3,221
Acquisitions
(42
(51
(43
(122
Divestitures
855
888
Dividends
(1,435
(1,437
(2,833
(2,819
Share Repurchase
(316
(989
(1,236
(1,767
Non-GF Debt
27,509
(65
33,399
(611
Other (includes GF Net Receivables and GF Debt)
(698
(559
(68
1,182
Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Marketable Securities
28,264
(1,229
34,186
(916
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in Millions)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net Income from Operations
2,498
2,404
4,089
4,083
Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles
1,294
1,116
2,740
2,230
Stock-based Compensation
135
125
248
242
Working Capital Other
(1,106
(768
(1,954
(1,436
Global Financing A/R
119
(582
2,577
1,778
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
2,941
2,295
7,700
6,896
Capital Expenditures, net of payments proceeds
(431
(1,004
(1,045
(1,897
Divestitures, net of cash transferred
855
888
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(42
(51
(43
(122
Marketable Securities Other Investments, net
3,779
420
3,509
(380
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
4,162
(634
3,309
(2,399
Debt, net of payments proceeds
22,841
(37
27,073
(751
Dividends
(1,435
(1,437
(2,833
(2,819
Common Stock Repurchases
(316
(989
(1,236
(1,767
Common Stock Transactions Other
(59
(55
(111
(91
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
21,031
(2,519
22,894
(5,428
Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash
129
(444
27
(344
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
28,263
(1,302
33,930
(1,274
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
SECOND QUARTER 2019
Cloud &
Global
Global
Cognitive
Business
Technology
Global
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Services
Services
Systems
Financing
Revenue
External
5,645
4,155
6,837
1,753
351
Internal
607
69
302
171
281
Total Segment Revenue
6,252
4,224
7,139
1,924
632
Pre-tax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
2,001
300
235
61
239
Pre-tax margin
32.0
7.1
3.3
3.2
37.8
Change YTY Revenue External
3.2
0.5
(6.7
(19.5
(11.0
Change YTY Revenue External @constant currency
5.4
3.4
(3.5
(18.0
(8.5
SECOND QUARTER 2018
Cloud &
Global
Global
Cognitive
Business
Technology
Global
(Dollars in Millions)
Software*
Services*
Services*
Systems
Financing
Revenue
External
5,470
4,135
7,325
2,177
394
Internal
811
83
169
242
473
Total Segment Revenue
6,280
4,218
7,494
2,419
867
Pre-tax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
2,029
372
451
346
357
Pre-tax margin
32.3
8.8
6.0
14.3
41.2
______________________
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
SIX MONTHS 2019
Cloud &
Global
Global
Cognitive
Business
Technology
Global
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Services
Services
Systems
Financing
Revenue
External
10,682
8,274
13,711
3,081
757
Internal
1,448
143
591
334
581
Total Segment Revenue
12,131
8,417
14,303
3,415
1,338
Pre-tax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
3,768
615
510
(141
527
Pre-tax margin
31.1
7.3
3.6
(4.1
39.4
Change YTY Revenue External
0.9
0.3
(7.0
(16.2
(5.3
Change YTY Revenue External @constant currency
3.6
3.9
(3.3
(14.2
(2.2
SIX MONTHS 2018
Cloud &
Global
Global
Cognitive
Business
Technology
Global
(Dollars in Millions)
Software*
Services*
Services*
Systems
Financing
Revenue
External
10,586
8,250
14,746
3,676
799
Internal
1,741
172
310
395
902
Total Segment Revenue
12,327
8,422
15,055
4,072
1,701
Pre-tax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
3,709
497
517
143
734
Pre-tax margin
30.1
5.9
3.4
3.5
43.1
___________________
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
SECOND QUARTER 2019
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Tax
Related
Related
Reform
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments*
Adjustments**
Impacts
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
9,010
73
9,083
Gross Profit Margin
47.0
0.4
Pts
47.4
S,G&A
5,456
(149
5,307
R,D&E
1,407
1,407
Other (Income) Expense
(747
119
(136
(764
Interest Expense
348
(168
180
Total Expense Other (Income)
6,242
(198
(136
5,907
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
2,768
272
136
3,176
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations
14.4
1.4
Pts
0.7
Pts
16.6
Provision for Income Taxes***
269
55
40
(14
349
Effective Tax Rate
9.7
0.9
Pts
0.8
Pts
(0.4
Pts
11.0
Income from Continuing Operations
2,499
217
97
14
2,827
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
13.0
1.1
Pts
0.5
Pts
0.1
Pts
14.8
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations
2.81
0.24
0.11
0.01
3.17
SECOND QUARTER 2018
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Tax
Related
Related
Reform
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments*
Adjustments**
Impacts
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
9,199
94
9,292
Gross Profit Margin
46.0
0.5
Pts
46.5
S,G&A
4,857
(110
4,746
R,D&E
1,364
1,364
Other (Income) Expense
280
(394
(115
Interest Expense
173
173
Total Expense Other (Income)
6,423
(110
(394
5,918
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
2,776
204
394
3,374
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations
13.9
1.0
Pts
2.0
Pts
16.9
Provision for Income Taxes***
373
44
109
14
540
Effective Tax Rate
13.5
0.5
Pts
1.6
Pts
0.4
Pts
16.0
Income from Continuing Operations
2,402
160
286
(14
2,834
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
12.0
0.8
Pts
1.4
Pts
(0.1
Pts
14.2
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations
2.61
0.17
0.31
(0.01
3.08
|______________________________
* Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.
** Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.
Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
SIX MONTHS 2019
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Tax
Related
Related
Reform
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments*
Adjustments**
Impacts
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
17,053
149
17,202
Gross Profit Margin
45.7
0.4
Pts
46.1
S,G&A
10,147
(273)
9,873
R,D&E
2,840
2,840
Other (Income) Expense
(820)
142
(274)
(951)
Interest Expense
558
(204)
354
Total Expense Other (Income)
12,402
(335)
(274)
11,793
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
4,651
484
274
5,409
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations
12.5
1.3
Pts
0.7
Pts
14.5
Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes***
558
104
66
(155)
574
Effective Tax Rate
12.0
0.8
Pts
0.6
Pts
(2.9)
Pts
10.6
Income from Continuing Operations
4,093
381
208
155
4,836
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
11.0
1.0
Pts
0.6
Pts
0.4
Pts
13.0
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations
4.58
0.44
0.23
0.17
5.42
SIX MONTHS 2018
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Tax
Related
Related
Reform
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments*
Adjustments**
Impacts
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
17,445
187
17,633
Gross Profit Margin
44.6
0.5
Pts
45.1
S,G&A
10,302
(220)
10,082
R,D&E
2,769
2,769
Other (Income) Expense
692
(796)
(104)
Interest Expense
338
338
Total Expense Other (Income)
13,534
(220)
(796)
12,518
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
3,911
407
796
5,114
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations
10.0
1.0
Pts
2.0
Pts
13.1
Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes***
(166)
83
185
(93)
8
Effective Tax Rate
(4.3)
2.0
Pts
4.3
Pts
(1.8)
Pts
0.2
Income from Continuing Operations
4,078
324
611
93
5,106
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
10.4
0.8
Pts
1.6
Pts
0.2
Pts
13.1
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations
4.42
0.35
0.66
0.10
5.53
|____________________________
* Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.
** Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.
Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
NON GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
EPS expectations (GAAP and Operating (non-GAAP)) will be updated on August 2 to include the impact of the Red Hat acquisition.
2019 Full Year Expectations
(through second-quarter 2019, prior to the completion of the Red Hat acquisition)
GAAP Diluted EPS
at least $12.45
Operating EPS (non-GAAP)
at least $13.90
Adjustments
Acquisition-related Charges
0.76
Non-Operating Retirement-Related Items
0.45
Tax Reform Enactment Impacts
0.24
|_______________________
Includes acquisitions as of June 30, 2019. This amount includes pre-closing charges, such as financing costs, associated with the Red Hat acquisition. It does not include any other amounts for Red Hat or Red Hat related activity.
