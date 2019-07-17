Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Trading Venue: London Stock Exchange Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 17 July 2019 Number of Public Shares purchased: 17,101 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 1,480 pence 18.40 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 1,466 pence 18.23 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 1,475 pence 18.34 USD Ticker: PSHD Date of Purchase: 17 July 2019 Number of Public Shares purchased: 15,495 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 18.26 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 18.24 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 18.25 USD Trading Venue: Euronext Amsterdam Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 17 July 2019 Number of Public Shares purchased: 35,203 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 18.32 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 18.20 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 18.26 USD

PSH intends to cancel these Public Shares. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 25.68 USD 20.70 GBP which was calculated as of 16 July 2019. After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 215,465,798 Public Shares outstanding. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.

The number of PSH Management Shares and the one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) have not been affected.

PSH also announces that it has published to its website, in accordance with the EU Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, details of transactions in its own shares for the past week. Information is available at https://pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/other-materials/.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005801/en/

Contacts:

Media

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees Hazel Stevenson +44 020 3757 4989, media-pershingsquareholdings@camarco.co.uk