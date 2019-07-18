

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)



scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company whose lead product candidate is Furoscix, a treatment candidate for edema, or fluid overload, in patients with heart failure.



Gained 27.01% to close Wednesday's (July 17) trading at $5.36.



News: The Company now anticipates refiling the NDA for Furoscix, a treatment candidate for edema, or fluid overload, in patients with heart failure, by mid-year 2020 compared to the previously announced timeline of year-end 2020.



Now, no additional clinical safety, efficacy, or pharmacology studies are required to support NDA resubmission and review.



Furoscix was turned down by the FDA last June, and the Company was then asked to conduct additional human factors studies, device modifications, and potentially a clinical validation study.



2. AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)



AVROBIO is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing gene therapies to potentially cure rare diseases like Fabry disease, Gaucher disease, Cystinosis, and Pompe disease.



Gained 19.52% to close Wednesday's trading at $22.90.



News: No news



Pipeline & Near-term Catalysts:



-- The Company's lead drug candidate is AVR-RD-01, an ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy being investigated as single-dose therapy for Fabry disease in phase I and phase II trials. -- A phase I/II clinical trial of AVR-RD-02 in patients with Gaucher disease is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2019. -- An investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AVR-RD-04 in cystinosis is expected to begin in the second half of 2019.



3. Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)



The Company has one approved drug by the name Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin), which is indicated for the treatment of Hodgkin lymphoma, anaplastic large cell lymphoma, and CD30-expressing mycosis fungoides. Adcetris is also being explored in additional indications.



Gained 18.98% to close Wednesday's trading at $75.17.



News: The Company reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.



ADCETRIS net sales for the U.S. and Canada in the second quarter were $159.0 million, a 30 percent increase over net sales of $122.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. For full-year 2019, the Company expects ADCETRIS net sales to range between $610 million and $640 million.



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A Biologics License Application for Enfortumab vedotin seeking approval in the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer was submitted to the FDA in July of this year. -- Enfortumab vedotin is also being evaluated in several ongoing trials. A phase 1 trial (EV-103) is also underway evaluating enfortumab vedotin in earlier lines of treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer, including in combination with pembrolizumab and/or platinum chemotherapy in newly diagnosed patients as well as patients whose cancer progressed from earlier-stage disease. Initial data from this trial are expected this year. -- A pivotal trial of Tucatinib in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, dubbed HER2CLIMB, is underway, with top-line data expected in 2019. -- A pivotal trial of Tisotumab vedotin in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic cervical cancer who have relapsed or progressed after standard of care treatment, known as innovaTV 204, is ongoing. Topline data from the trial are expected in the first half of 2020.



4. Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX)



Gained 13.35% to close Wednesday's trading at $4.67.



News: The Company announced that it has established a strategic alliance and license agreement with Cleveland Clinic for an innovative breast cancer vaccine technology.



Cleveland Clinic researcher Vincent Tuohy has been developing a method to vaccinate women against contracting breast cancer, focused specifically on triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most lethal form of the disease.



Pipeline & Near-term Catalysts:



-- The Company's CAR-T program for solid tumors is expected to advance into clinical testing in the summer of 2019. -- The Company is also developing a blood test for early cancer detection called Cchek.



5. Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)



Evelo Biosciences is a clinical-stage company pioneering the development of monoclonal microbials to treat all stages of major chronic diseases and cancer.



Gained 12.68% to close Wednesday's trading at $8.62.



News: No news



Pipeline:



The Company has three drugs in clinical development:



-- EDP1066 under phase 1b trial in Atopic Dermatitis or Psoriasis -- EDP1815 under phase 1b trial in Atopic Dermatitis or Psoriasis -- EDP1503 under phase 1/2 trials in colorectal carcinoma, Triple-negative breast cancer, and PD-1 relapsed cancers. EDP1503 is also under a phase IIa investigator-sponsored study by the University of Chicago in the indication of melanoma.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Initial clinical data from the phase 1b trial of EDP1066 in healthy volunteers and psoriasis patients is expected to be reported early in the third quarter of 2019. -- Initial clinical data from the phase 1b trial of EDP1066 in Atopic dermatitis is expected to be reported in the third quarter of 2019. -- Initial clinical data from the phase 1b trial of EDP1815 in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis patients are expected in early 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX