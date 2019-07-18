



TOKYO, July 18, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will begin sales of the all-new N-WGN and N-WGN Custom on August 9, 2019 at dealerships across Japan.Based on the underlying concept of the Honda N Series, which is to offer "enjoyable lives with N"* and the development approach of determining the most important things in people's daily lives and thoroughly refining such core values, Honda further pursued safety performance and user-friendliness for this all-new N-WGN. Based on this, Honda strived to develop a vehicle which blends in to the daily life of each and every customer, can be used comfortably by anyone and has friendliness.The Honda SENSING suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies is available as standard equipment(1) on the all-new N-WGN, and its Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) can detect a bicycle cutting in front of the vehicle, making the all-new N-WGN the first mini-vehicle in the market to offer this feature(2). Moreover, its ability to detect pedestrians at night without street lights was further advanced(3), enabling the driver to drive with greater peace of mind.Utilizing the platform of N-BOX, the N-WGN adopts Honda's original center-tank layout, which places the fuel tank underneath the front seats, to realize a spacious cabin that enhances occupant comfort for everyday use as well as cargo space with high usability.For the driver, a telescopic & tilt steering mechanism was adopted so that drivers of any physique can find and maintain the optimal driving position.The cargo space has been a very popular feature of the N-WGN. For this all-new N-WGN, the ground height of the tailgate opening was lowered to make it easier to load heavy and tall items. With the use of a cargo board, which comes with the vehicle, the cargo space can be divided into upper and lower areas, which enhances the convenience of the users by enabling different cargo space arrangement depending on the use situation.With this all-new N-WGN, Honda will begin evolving the advertising campaign with a tagline, "New Simple!" which represents the approach taken to develop this model, a commitment to what is important to people in their daily lives.*Norimono means "vehicle" in Japanese, which is what "N" represents(1) Vehicle specification without Honda SENSING also is available for some types (excluding vehicle equipped with a turbo engine)(2) Internal research by Honda (as of July 2019)(3) Under the testing condition without street lightings, which is scheduled to be introduced by JNCAP (Japan New Car Assessment Program) during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, Honda internal testing confirmed that the vehicle moving forward at a speed of 30-50 km/h successfully avoids a collision with a pedestrian who cut across at a speed of 5 km/h. This testing result was obtained only under the JNCAP testing conditions, and it may not be applicable to all cases in the real-world traffic environment due to effects of obstacles such as building structures.