Telia Lietuva results for the six months of 2019

The Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”) approved unaudited Telia Lietuva, AB Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, and Consolidated Interim Report for the six months’ period ended 30 June 2019. Second quarter of 2019: - Total revenue amounted to EUR 92 million, down by 1.1 per cent over the revenue of EUR 93.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 while excluding revenue from voice transit services it grew by 1 per cent. - EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, was EUR 31.2 million, almost the same (a slight decline of 0.4 per cent) as EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, of EUR 31.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. - Profit for the period was EUR 12.9 million, down by 6.7 per cent over the profit of EUR 13.8 million a year ago. First half of 2019: - Total revenue amounted to EUR 181.1 million, down by 1.5 per cent over the revenue of EUR 183.8 million in the first half of 2018 while excluding revenue from voice transit services it grew by 2.2 per cent. - EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, was EUR 63.1 million, an increase by 1.1 per cent over EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, of EUR 62.4 million in the first half of 2018. - Profit for the period was EUR 24.6 million, down by 4.4 per cent over the profit of EUR 25.8 million a year ago. - Free cash flow amounted to EUR 30.7 million, an increase by 31.3 per cent over free cash flow of EUR 23.4 million a year ago. Management comment: In June 2019, we have reached an important milestone – the number of customers that took advantage of the unique on Lithuanian market converged offer “Telia One” exceeded 50 thousand. Introduced back in 2017, after the merger of fixed and mobile operations under one Telia umbrella, “Telia One” provides higher speed, more data and more TV content to those who use both fixed and mobile services of Telia Lietuva. We are the only operator in the Lithuanian market that could provide seamless connectivity no matter of place, device, time and technology. With the converge offers our customers could get more and “Telia One” is a good example of that. In June, we launched a new Telia Lietuva image campaign “Idomiau tik gyvenimas” (“Only life is more interesting”). We are showing that we are a big part of the development of the Lithuanian society – from the first mobile GSM call to the test of 5G technology, and we are proud of what we have accomplished. The Company’s part in the total telecommunications market investments in Lithuania amounts for more than 60 per cent. During the first half of 2019, we continued our investments into upgrade of broadband and expansion of mobile network and for that purpose allocated EUR 20.7 million. The integration of broadband and mobile networks into a single IP based network that has started in 2017 is already completed. The remaining important task for completion of broadband and mobile activities integration and better customers’ experience is migration of all customers (fixed and mobile) into a single customer care system. To ensure the best Internet experience we will upgrade terminal equipment used at 45 thousand customers’ homes. This is the first upgrade of such scale in the Company’s history. To provide more speed, security and reliability for customers at home we will allocate EUR 1.8 million. Combination of high-speed Internet with an exclusive smart TV service content provided by HBO and TVPlay Premium, ensures a new customers’ intake despite tough competition on the market. Over the last twelve months: - number of IPTV users increased by 7.7 per cent up to 237 thousand, - number of FTTH Internet customers grew by 5.1 per cent up to 286 thousand. Continuously growing usage of mobile data and premium TV content using the modern devices and equipment are driving revenue up. Over the year, comparing the six months’ period in 2019 with the same period in 2018: - revenue from TV services increased by 12.6 per cent, - revenue from equipment sales went up by 9.1 per cent, - revenue from IT services grew by 8.1 per cent, - revenue from mobile services was up by 5.6 per cent. As the results of our activities, we are steadily increasing a return to our shareholders. In May, we paid-out a record-high EUR 0.08 dividend per share (in total EUR 46.6 million) for the year 2018. 