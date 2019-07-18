Kudelski Group Works With STMicroelectronics to Bring End-to-End IoT Security to Consumer and Industrial IoT Customers

The companies have collaborated to make the Kudelski IoT Security Platform's Secure Client with Root of Trust available on the STM32 family of microcontrollers.

The STM32 MCU is widely deployed in both consumer and industrial IoT environments and will support Kudelski's continued expansion into multiple IoT verticals.

The joint solution combines Kudelski's security expertise with the STM32's very high performance, real-time capabilities, low-power and low-voltage operation and connectivity.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Phoenix (AZ), USA, July 18th, 2019- The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced that in collaboration with STMicroelectronics, it has completed the porting of its IoT Security Client with Root of Trust to the STM32 32-bit Arm Cortex family of MCUs. The solution enables consumer and industrial device manufacturers using ST's industry-leading family of MCUs to deliver secure IoT solutions to market quickly.

Bain predicts the combined markets of the Internet of Things (IoT) will grow to about $520B in 2021, more than double the $235B spent in 2017. Security and integration with existing technology are almost universally cited as the two biggest barriers to IoT adoption in the enterprise, and the Kudelski solution running on STM32 microcontrollers knocks down those barriers by providing an MCU/brain that pre-integrates security and functionality in order to create even smaller, more capable and power-efficient smart objects.

Jean-Michel Puiatti, Kudelski Group Senior Vice President for IoT Security: "As companies continue to connect a vast variety of different objects to the internet, they need to accellerate time to market and minimize security risks to the ensure long-term success of their investments. By working with ST to integrate our security with their powerful microcontroller range, we give our customers the ability to speed new IoT products to market while protecting the long-term sustainability of their business model."

Bertrand Denis, Product Line Manager, 32-bit MCUs, STMicroelectronics: "Working closely with Kudelski to port their IoT Security Client with Root of Trust to the STM32 family is another important step that ST is taking to extend and strengthen the STM32 ecosystem and assure customers of the security of their STM32-based applications."

The Kudelski IoT Security Platform (http://www.kudelski-iot.com/) provides end-to-end protection from chip to cloud for IoT ecosystems, creating a robust device identity as a secure foundation for protecting the device, data, decisions, commands and actions. The IoT Security Platform is a universal platform implemented in different ecosystems with different partners, and has already been adopted by telecoms, consumer electronics, medical and industrial IoT partners and clients.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com (http://www.nagra.com/) .

