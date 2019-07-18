Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Change of broker 18-Jul-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc Change of broker eve Sleep plc (AIM: EVE), a direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland (together the 'UK&I') and France, today announces the appointment of finnCap Ltd as its Nominated Advisor and Corporate Broker with immediate effect. For further information, please contact: eve Sleep plc via M7 Communications LTD James Sturrock, Chief Executive Officer Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and +44(0)20 7220 0500 broker) Matt Goode (Corporate Finance) Hannah Boros (Corporate Finance) Alice Lane (ECM) M7 Communications LTD +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 13788 EQS News ID: 842825 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 18, 2019 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)