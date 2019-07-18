M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Dividend Declaration 18-Jul-2019 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 18 July 2019 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Dividend Declaration M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend of 2.09 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the initial period from launch to 30 June 2019. The dividend will be paid on 23 August 2019 to ordinary shareholders on the register at 26 July 2019. The ex-dividend date will be 25 July 2019. As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the Directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime to part of the dividend payment. Accordingly, the Company has designated 1.07 pence per ordinary share as an interest distribution and 1.02 pence per ordinary share as a dividend to shareholders. Enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 01392 477 500 James Poole, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary Winterflood Investment Trusts 0203 100 0000 Neil Morgan Chris Mills ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: DIV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 13786 EQS News ID: 842801 End of Announcement EQS News Service

