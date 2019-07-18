Stockholm, July 18, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Eco Wave Power's shares (short name: EWP) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Eco Wave Power belongs to the Oil & Gas sector and is the 36th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Eco Wave Power is a Swedish company, founded in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 2011, that has developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power is the only wave energy company in the world, to own and operate a wave energy array of floaters, which is connected to the grid in accordance with a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). "We are excited to welcome about 5,900 new shareholders to Eco Wave Power, including AP4 and Skandia Fonder, who became two of the company's largest shareholders, as well as the chairman of the board, Mats Andersson, and board director Elias Jacobson," said Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power. "We are dedicated to fighting climate change and listing Eco Wave Power will help us reach our ambitious plans and strengthen our position in the market. Our team looks forward to taking Eco Wave Power to the next level." "Eco Wave Power makes a compelling addition to Nasdaq First North, Europe's leading growth market for cleantech companies," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "The Nordic region, is a true hub for cleantech and we are pleased to welcome Eco Wave Power into the Nasdaq family. We look forward to supporting them in their mission to not just create returns for their investors but also create a better and more sustainable world." Eco Wave Power has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North & Nasdaq First North Premier Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. Nasdaq First North Premier is a segment within Nasdaq First North, designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. Nasdaq First North Premier targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson +46 73 449 6135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com