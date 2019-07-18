Matillion To Host Data Analytics Community Event Featuring Award-Winning Author Dr. Venkat Subramaniam

Data transformation provider to draw data and technology engineering professionals across Northwest England for networking and industry discussion

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the leading provider of data transformation software for cloud data warehouses (CDWs), will host a keynote by Dr. Venkat Subramaniam, an award-winning author and founder of Agile Developer, Inc. on July 24 at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester.

The event is an opportunity for technology professionals across Liverpool and Manchester to hear Dr. Subramaniam's story, expertise and best practices, and to network with other data and technology community members. Refreshments and the keynote will be followed by a demo of the Manchester Small-Scale Experimental Machine, which was the first computer to store and run a program, nicknamed Baby. The original Baby computer was built at the University of Manchester using technology developed for Second World War radar and communications equipment.

"Matillion is fortunate to have Dr. Subramaniam speak to the rising technology community in Northwest England," said Ed Thompson, CTO of Matillion. "We share his passion for software development and innovation, and look forward to sharing an evening hearing his story and expertise, and enabling valuable connections between data and analytics professionals."

Dr. Subramaniam has mentored thousands of software developers in the US, Canada, Europe and Asia to effectively apply and succeed with sustainable agile practices. His keynote will cover his experiences and observations from working on multiple software projects. He will discuss what leads to complexities, the traps developers and organizations fall into, and what data professionals can do to effectively deal with common, recurring issues across domains and products. He will also address the notion that change should be affordable and cost-effective, despite the complexities that make it difficult - and how to solve complicated problems without getting dragged into what appears to be inevitable complexity.

When: July 24, 2019, 6:45 - 10:00pm BST

Where: Science and Industry Museum, Liverpool Road, Manchester, UK

To register: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/matillion-presents-dr-venkat-subramaniam-tickets-62906678569

About Matillion

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and Google BigQuery enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Azure Marketplaces. Dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, Matillion also has offices in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

