The second part of our hidden champions series head to Bangladesh, where rapid industrialization is driving increased electricity demand. Already a major off grid market, Bangladesh is seeing increasing interest from international investors and is taking the first steps toward realizing its formidable potential for large scale solar installations.The government of Bangladesh wants to generate 10%, or 2 GW, of its electricity from renewables by 2020. The current generation from renewables is around 580 MW, of which almost 350 MW comes from solar. A good number of solar power plants, both small ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...