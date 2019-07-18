Atos International: Atos orchestrates AURAGEN's genomic sequencing calculation solution

Paris, July 18, 2019 - Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, was selected by GCS AURAGEN1 - to provide and orchestrate the high-performance computing infrastructure and storage of a new genomic pilot platform for high-flow sequencing calculation. This platform has been selected as part of the French national plan for Genomic Scienceand A2COM , which manage the hosting and outsourcing of health data respectively.

The objective of this national plan is to integrate the sequencing of individual genomes into a 'care pathway' to enable personalized diagnostic and therapeutic management of patients. Initially, it will mainly concern people suffering from cancer and rare diseases for whom new therapeutic strategies may be proposed according to the genetic variations identified.

Atos has implemented an industrial solution for GCS AURAGEN that is designed to support the entire life cycle of genomic data - from DNA sequencing to analysis production. To develop an architecture that is as close as possible to the needs of the health ecosystem, Atos has brought together multiple business expertise (to share with biologists, geneticists and bioinformaticians) and technical expertise (in order to carry out dimensioning, comparative analysis, storage, archiving as well as a high-speed network).

This architecture is mainly based on a Dell EMC technology infrastructure that meets the project's high storage needs and performance and scalability challenges (2.5 Po of data per year over time). Atos, together with its partners EOLAS and A2COM, guarantees data hosting on a certified HDS (Health Data Hosting) site, and operates and maintains the entire platform for GCS AURAGEN.

Atos has been supporting the processing of genomic data for several years now, as shown by its long-term partnership with the Spanish National Centre for Genomic Analysis (CNAG-CRG), which has chosen Atos for its large-scale sequencing and DNA analysis work.

This contract reflects Atos' strategic positioning in the health and life sciences sector, illustrated by its European and global client base, its close work with the health ecosystem and its participation in major research projects such as Elixir , EIT Health and CompBioMed .

About Atos partners on this project

EOLAS - Eolas, a subsidiary of the Business & Decision group, is an Internet specialist, expert in hosting, application design and development and digital marketing.

A2COM - The A2COM Group offers and deploys innovative solutions to develop the efficiency of organizations and their teams.

1 GCS AURAGEN: Health Cooperation Group bringing together the 4 healthcare centers (CHUs) of the Auvergne-Rhône Alpes region (Grenoble, Lyon, St Etienne, Clermont-Ferrand), the 2 Cancer Control Centres of the Auvergne-Rhône Alpes region (Léon Bérard in Lyon and Jean Perrin in Clermont-Ferrand) and the Institut de Cancérologie de la Loire. In addition to the GCS and its institutions, the consortium includes Universities: Claude Bernard Lyon 1, the University of Grenoble, the University of St Etienne, the University of Clermont Ferrand as well as the Ecole des Mines de Saint Etienne and the Synergie Lyon Cancer Foundation.

2 The France Genomic Medicine 2025 Plan plans to deploy a network of twelve sequencing platforms covering the entire French territory within the next 4 years. Two pilot projects have been selected, including the GCS AURAGEN - information here .





