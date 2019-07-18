sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,01 Euro		-0,001
-9,09 %
WKN: A14TM2 ISIN: AU000000AXP3 Ticker-Symbol: A1W 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRXPANDERS INC CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIRXPANDERS INC CDIS 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIRXPANDERS INC CDIS
AIRXPANDERS INC CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIRXPANDERS INC CDIS0,01-9,09 %
FN Beta