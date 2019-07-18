IDEX Corporation(NYSE:IEX) today announced the acquisition of Velcora Holding AB and its Roplan and Steridose businesses from FSN Capital Partners for cash consideration of 1.28 billion Swedish kronor (~$137 million).

Roplan is a global manufacturer of custom mechanical and shaft seals for a variety of end markets including food beverage, marine, chemical, wastewater and water treatment. Steridose develops engineered hygienic mixers and valves for the global biopharmaceutical industry. Both companies are headquartered in Sweden, with operations in China, the United Kingdom and the United States. Total revenues are approximately 375 million Swedish kronor (~$40 million).

"We welcome Roplan and Steridose to the IDEX family of businesses. These companies complement both our Sealing Solutions as well as Health and Sciences platforms well," IDEX Chairman and CEO Andy Silvernail said. "In our unique structure, companies retain a great deal of autonomy, while benefitting from the expertise and operating model at IDEX. Roplan and Steridose should flourish as part of our culture, where great teams win together by focusing on the things that matter most, combined with an obsession on solving our customers' most challenging problems."

About IDEX

IDEX is a global fluidics leader serving high growth specialized markets. We are best known for our expertise in highly engineered fluidics systems and components, as well as for our expertise in fire and safety products including the Jaws of Life family of rescue and recovery tools. Our products touch lives every day. Whether it's a life-saving rescue operation, dispensing fresh juice to a first grader or fueling aircraft, IDEX is a leader in creating enabling technology used in many of the most common everyday activities. For more information, please visit www.idexcorp.com. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "IEX."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005337/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

IDEX Corporation

William K. Grogan

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

+1 847-498-7070

wgrogan@idexcorp.com



Media Contact:

IDEX Corporation

Mark Spencer

+1 847-457-3793

mdspencer@idexcorp.com