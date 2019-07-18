Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's January-June 2019 half year financial report: Good progress in Hiab and Kalmar

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, 2019 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT, 18 JULY 2019 AT 2.00 PM EEST

Cargotec's January-June 2019 half year financial report: Good progress in Hiab and Kalmar

Strong profit growth in Kalmar

Record high operating profit in Hiab

Weak result in MacGregor

April-June 2019 in brief: Operating profit increased

Orders received decreased by 11 percent and totalled EUR 872 (981) million. Comparison period included a single order for Kalmar worth around EUR 80 million.

Order book amounted to EUR 2,072 (31 Dec 2018: 1,995) million at the end of the period.

Sales increased by 12 percent and totalled EUR 911 (816) million.

Service sales increased by 5 percent and totalled EUR 259 (247) million.

Service and software sales represented 33 (34) percent of consolidated sales.

Operating profit was EUR 53.0 (21.3) million, representing 5.8 (2.6) percent of sales.

Comparable operating profit increased by 12 percent and amounted to EUR 64.3 (57.2) million, representing 7.1 (7.0) percent of sales.

Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR 41.4 (26.5) million.

Net income for the period amounted to EUR 29.0 (2.3) million.

Earnings per share was EUR 0.45 (0.03).

January-June 2019 in brief: Orders received increased

Orders received increased by 3 percent and totalled EUR 1,894 (1,844) million.

Sales increased by 11 percent and totalled EUR 1,767 (1,589) million.

Service sales increased by 5 percent and totalled EUR 508 (484) million.

Service and software sales represented 33 (34) percent of consolidated sales.

Operating profit was EUR 104.1 (74.5) million, representing 5.9 (4.7) percent of sales.

Comparable operating profit increased by 6 percent and amounted to EUR 121.7 (114.7) million, representing 6.9 (7.2) percent of sales.

Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR 72.3 (22.8) million.

Net income for the period amounted to EUR 60.0 (36.0) million.

Earnings per share was EUR 0.93 (0.55).

Outlook for 2019

Cargotec reiterates its outlook published on 8 February 2019 and expects its comparable operating profit for 2019 to improve from 2018 (EUR 242.1 million).

Cargotec's key figures

Cargotec applies the accounting standard IFRS 16, Leases, and the interpretation IFRIC 23, Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments, starting from 1 January 2019. More information on the standards is available in Note 2, Accounting principles and new accounting standards. Cargotec has also refined the definition of service business for Hiab and MacGregor from the beginning of 2019. The figures related to service business have been restated for the comparison period 2018 accordingly. Cargotec has published a stock exchange release on 4 April 2019 regarding the changes.

MEUR Q2/19 Q2/18 Change Q1-Q2/19 Q1-Q2/18 Change 2018 Orders received 872 981 -11% 1,894 1,844 3% 3,756 Service orders received 279 258 8% 540 514 5% 1,031 Order book, end of period 2,072 1,786 16% 2,072 1,786 16% 1,995 Sales 911 816 12% 1,767 1,589 11% 3,304 Service sales 259 247 5% 508 484 5% 980 Software sales* 41 29 42% 79 61 30% 147 Service and software sales,

% of Cargotec's sales 33% 34% 33% 34% 34% Operating profit 53.0 21.3 > 100% 104.1 74.5 40% 190.0 Operating profit, % 5.8% 2.6% 5.9% 4.7% 5.8% Comparable operating profit 64.3 57.2 12% 121.7 114.7 6% 242.1 Comparable operating profit, % 7.1% 7.0% 6.9% 7.2% 7.3% Income before taxes 44.9 15.5 > 100% 87.7 62.0 41% 161.1 Cash flow from operations before financing items and taxes 41.4 26.5 56% 72.3 22.8 > 100% 125,8 Net income for the period 29.0 2.3 > 100% 60.0 36.0 67% 108.0 Earnings per share, EUR 0.45 0.03 > 100% 0.93 0.55 70% 1.66 Interest-bearing net debt, end of period 876 589 49% 876 589 49% 625 Gearing, % 62.2% 42.7% 62.2% 42.7% 43.8% Interest-bearing net debt / EBITDA** 2.8 2.3 2.8 2.3 2.3 Return on capital employed

(ROCE), last 12 months, % 9.1% 8.0% 9.1% 8.0% 8.0% Personnel, end of period 12,335 11,502 7% 12,335 11,502 7% 11,987

*Software sales include Navis business unit and automation software

**Last 12 months' EBITDA



Cargotec's CEO Mika Vehviläinen: Operating profit increased at Kalmar and Hiab

The second quarter of 2019 was two-fold at Cargotec. Result at our biggest business area Kalmar developed strongly and its operating profit grew by 41 percent. Operating profit increased also at Hiab and in the second quarter it was the best ever. We made progress in solving the supply chain challenges during the beginning of the year.

On the other hand, MacGregor's market situation remained challenging and its operating profit declined. During recent years we have already reduced MacGregor's costs significantly, and we will continue with the streamlining during the second half of 2019 as well. We strengthen MacGregor by acquiring of the marine and offshore businesses of TTS Group ASA. All the needed regulatory approvals to be able to complete the transaction have now been received and we expect to close the transaction on 31 July 2019. The scale benefits of the acquisition create opportunity to further improve productivity and global presence. The merger of the two leading companies in their field provides us with excellent opportunities to better serve our customers, strengthen our competitiveness and continue to develop our products and services.

In terms of orders received, the good development continued at Hiab with orders increasing by 13 percent compared to the comparison period. Kalmar's orders received declined, which was to be expected, as the comparison period's order intake included an 80 million euro agreement to deliver a state-of-the-art, fully automated terminal solution to Australia. At MacGregor the orders received decreased.

Our service and software business continued to develop favourably. Service orders received increased by eight percent and service sales increased by five percent. Software sales grew by 42 percent. The sales of our services and software business was close to 1.2 billion euros during the last 12 months, keeping us well on track in terms of our target to reach 1.5 billion euros.

Reporting segments' key figures

Orders received

MEUR Q2/19 Q2/18 Change Q1-Q2/19 Q1-Q2/18 Change 2018 Kalmar 417 550 -24% 934 983 -5% 1,919 Hiab 340 301 13% 681 608 12% 1,259 MacGregor 116 131 -11% 281 255 10% 580 Internal orders -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 Total 872 981 -11% 1,894 1,844 3% 3,756

Order book

MEUR 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2018 Change Kalmar 1,101 1,012 9% Hiab 453 453 0% MacGregor 519 530 -2% Internal orders -2 -1 Total 2,072 1,995 4%

Sales

MEUR Q2/19 Q2/18 Change Q1-Q2/19 Q1-Q2/18 Change 2018 Kalmar 427 389 10% 828 760 9% 1,618 Hiab 358 295 22% 674 571 18% 1,149 MacGregor 127 133 -5% 266 259 2% 538 Internal sales 0 0 0 -1 -2 Total 911 816 12% 1,767 1,589 11% 3,304

Operating profit

MEUR Q2/19 Q2/18 Change Q1-Q2/19 Q1-Q2/18 Change 2018 Kalmar 34.6 24.5 41% 65.8 52.4 26% 138.1 Hiab 47.3 39.4 20% 80.7 75.5 7% 133.8 MacGregor -12.9 2.8 < -100% -13.6 3.0 < -100% -4.2 Corporate administration and support functions -15.9 -45.4 65% -28.8 -56.3 49% -77.7 Total 53.0 21.3 > 100% 104.1 74.5 40% 190.0

Comparable operating profit

MEUR Q2/19 Q2/18 Change Q1-Q2/19 Q1-Q2/18 Change 2018 Kalmar 37.7 25.2 49% 70.0 53.9 30% 143.6 Hiab 50.6 39.4 29% 84.3 75.5 12% 134.5 MacGregor -11.0 3.5 < -100% -9.8 4.2 < -100% -1.6 Corporate administration and support functions -13.0 -10.9 -18% -22.8 -19.0 -20% -34.4 Total 64.3 57.2 12% 121.7 114.7 6% 242.1

