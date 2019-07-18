MCTC Holdings, Inc: MCTC Holdings (Cannabis Global Inc) Adds Justin Costello to Its Strategic Advisory Boards

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: MCTC), which has announced a corporate name change to Cannabis Global, Inc., is pleased to announce it has added venture and financing industry veteran Justin Costello to its Strategic Advisory Board. In this capacity, Mr. Costello is expected to help guide Cannabis Global Inc.'s strategic planning, investments and partnerships in the rapidly growing cannabis industry.

Mr. Costello is the President and CEO of Discovery Gold Corporation (OTC PINK: DCGD) of Seattle, Washington, a fast growing, publicly traded new entrant into the cannabis marketplace. He also manages and is the CEO of GRN Funds, LLC, a private equity and hedge fund that secures banking resources for small to medium businesses and ancillaries.

"We are excited to have Justin Costello join the Cannabis Global Inc. team. His expertise in strategic planning and venture capital will help our growing company to identify potential acquisition partners and the best sources of capital to allow us to meet our aggressive growth plans in not only the industry hemp sector, but also within other areas of the cannabis industry," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of the Company. "We welcome Justin to Cannabis Global family."

Regarding the appointment to the Advisory Board, Mr. Costello said: "I am honored to be part of this dynamic company. I am expecting cannabis industry growth the rest of 2019 and into 2020 to continue, but there are areas of the industry that I believe offer superior returns for investors. The team at Cannabis Global shares my opinions of industry growth and capital placement. I look forward to applying my experience, skill-set, and relationships in order to assist this Board of Directors and management team to build value for all share and stakeholders."

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. is a Delaware registered publicly traded company. The Company is in the process of entering the hemp cultivation business via a cultivation operation in Riverside County, California, and has announced plans to enter the hemp oil remediation business. Additionally, it has stated its intentions to enter the market for powdered drink mixes that contain CBD and other cannabinoids. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: MCTC Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/552375/MCTC-Holdings-Cannabis-Global-Inc-Adds-Justin-Costello-to-Its-Strategic-Advisory-Boards