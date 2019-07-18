Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that offers customer analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on big data trends transforming the media and entertainment industry. The global media and entertainment sector is at the heart of a rapid transformation where current business models continue to coexist alongside the new emerging models. An analysis of the global media trends offers a deeper insight into the ever-expanding possibilities of connecting with consumers in new and innovative ways.

"Big data analytics can help media and entertainment companies to develop best promotional and product strategies to attract and retain customers," says an analytics expert from Quantzig.

Big data in the media and entertainment industry is not only helping businesses to gain hidden insights into customer behavior but helps in delivering personalized content. Additionally, big data in the media industry is helping to drive digital transformation and exploit available as well as new sources of data from both inside and outside the organization. Therefore, big data holds the key to drive profitability for media and entertainment companies.

How Big Data is Changing Media and Entertainment Industry

Predicts audience interests

Today the traditional method of media content development has got replaced by myriad media services like pay per view, live streaming and much more. During the process of content delivery, media distributors and providers collect a vast amount of user data. Big data in the media and entertainment industry can help in seeking an in-depth understanding of consumers behavior and preferences.

Provides insights into customer churn

Devising strategies to deal with the risk of customer churn is one of the critical challenges facing the media and entertainment industry today. Big data has helped companies in combining and making sense of all the user data from multiple sources, including social media. Also, with the help of analytics solutions, it is now possible to uncover reasons that drive customers to subscribe and unsubscribe any particular channel or platform.

