Global Fiber Technologies, Inc.: Global Fiber Technologies (OTCQB: GFTX) Announces the Opening of a Pilot Plant in Somerset

SOMERSET, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / Eco Tek 360, Inc., a Global Fiber Technologies business, opens its doors to companies interested in improving their eco footprint.

Eco Tek 360, Inc. is a "green" apparel rejuvenation and fiber recovery company utilizing patent pending technology which takes landfill destined corporate uniforms and rejuvenates them into new, great looking uniforms.

Chris Giordano President and Co-Chairman of Global Fiber Technologies said, "It takes between 500 to 700 gallons of water to grow one pound of cotton and Eco Tek 360 can help save billions of gallons each year through utilization of its patent pending process."

Eco Tek 360 is ready to help corporate America reduce carbon footprints and save billions of gallons of water since our technology uses a token amount water in the rejuvenation process. We will initially launch into the corporate uniforms market which is a $14B market in North America alone.

We will take corporate uniforms at the end of their useful life that would otherwise head for disposal and repurpose them back to the same company as sustainable, high quality uniforms for their employees. Our primary raw material is sourced from uniforms being disposed of by our corporate clients, allowing us to be competitive on price. To learn more about how Eco Tek 360 is helping corporate uniforms to be more sustainable, watch the video here.

"We believe it doesn't have to cost more to be green," said Paul Serbiak, CEO of Global Fiber Technologies.

With the opening of our New Jersey pilot facility, Eco tek 360, Inc. will begin BETA tests with several companies interested in augmenting their corporate sustainability in a totally new way in 2019 and expect to launch commercially in early 2020.

