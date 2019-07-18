Chinese thin film manufacturer Hanergy has announced plans to integrate its CIGS modules into the 150,000 square meter rooftop of a 'sky bridge' project planned as part of a major 'tech city' project under construction in Shanghai.Hanergy has announced plans for its modules to be included in an ambitious architecture project spanning the rooftops of several skyscrapers in Shanghai's Pudong district. The Chinese thin film producer says its modules will be integrated into an aluminum rooftop covering the Rafael Gallery, a 1.5 kilometer 'sky bridge' which will link more than 20 skyscrapers. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...