XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Supports Charitable Bike Build in Northeast Ohio

GREENWICH, Conn. - July 18, 2019 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has partnered with Elves & More of Northeast Ohio to surprise more than 500 children with new bikes on July 21. To keep anticipation high, the exact neighborhood will remain a secret until delivery day. This is the fourteenth year that XPO has supported Elves & More of Northeast Ohio.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "Riding a bicycle is a natural rite of summer, and we're excited to work with Elves & More of Northeast Ohio to give hundreds of kids the opportunity to ride a brand new one."

Tim House, co-founder of Elves & More of Northeast Ohio, said, "We've been working to expand our holiday season program by hosting a 'Christmas in July' event. We're grateful to XPO for helping us build and deliver these bikes. It's a day the kids will never forget."

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,540 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com (http://xpo.com/) .

About Elves & More of Northeast Ohio

Elves & More of Northeast Ohio is a registered 501(c)3 organization that is made up of hundreds of volunteers. Each board member is also a volunteer; they support the organization by donating their time and services, as well as financial support. Elves & More of Northeast Ohio takes great pride in having no paid staff. The board works diligently at securing in-kind gifts to keep the operating budget low. Approximately 96 cents of every dollar donated to Elves & More of Northeast Ohio is returned to the community in the form of bicycles at Christmas time. You can learn more about Elves & More of Northeast Ohio at http://elvesandmoreneo.org (http://elvesandmoreneo.org/)

