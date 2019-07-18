Jacada Positioned in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software

Jacada's RPA solution debuts in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for RPA Software report

ATLANTA, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacada, Inc., a leading provider in customer service robotic process automation ( Customer Service RPA (https://www.jacada.com/solutions/csrpa?utm_source=globalnewswire&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=gartner_magic_quadrant_2019)), announced that its RPA platform had their debut in Gartner research in the July 2019 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software.



According to the report, "As organizations look for ways to improve operational efficiency and integrate legacy systems with new enterprise applications and digital business, robotic process automation continues to grow its footprint. Here, we examine these market forces and the leading enterprise vendors for such software."

"We are both honored and excited to be recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for RPA Software. We believe that front office RPA capabilities and expertise have been largely ignored but are critical as organizations continue to evolve their use of RPA into more intelligent automation solutions across the enterprise," shares Scott Merritt, Jacada Global VP of Automation. "As the RPA market continues to mature and move its way into more attended RPA and contact center use cases, we feel that customers are looking for more advanced RPA solutions where back office RPA tools are falling short."

Jacada leverages the Customer Service RPA platform (https://www.jacada.com/solutions/csrpa?utm_source=globalnewswire&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=gartner_magic_quadrant_2019) to provide hybrid RPA capabilities to support end-to-end customer service interactions across both self-service and agent assisted use cases. With over 30,000 bots deployed globally, Jacada's vision is to deliver tailored solutions for the world's most demanding customer service RPA use cases.

"We believe being positioned in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for RPA Software is a testament that Jacada solves unique and challenging customer service business requirements in a very competitive, 50-plus vendor RPA market," states Yochai Rozenblat, CEO of Jacada. "End-to-end customer service automation is what we do best and are proud to hold 29 years of deep automation expertise supporting global 100 enterprises."

Gartner subscribers may access the report here (https://www.gartner.com/document/3947184?toggle=1&refval=225862447&ref=solrAll&qid=ddb5abe458ca8c7a5fafd3).

About Jacada

Jacada's automation expertise and IP within customer operations continues to deliver end-to-end customer service automation solutions to global enterprises helping them move further down an autonomous CX path. From guiding the contact center agents and automating their manual tasks to fully automated self-service solutions, Jacada automates interactions while improving customer experience. Our 29 years of experience in automating customer service processes for global enterprises, together with proven outcome-focused integration capabilities, enable worry-free deployments with lower Total Cost of Ownership. Founded in 1990, Jacada operates globally with offices in Atlanta, USA; London, England; Munich, Germany; and Herzliya, Israel. More information is available at www.Jacada.com.

