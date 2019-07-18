Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Awarded Contract for Automated Pantograph Inspection System from Chicago Metra

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (OTCQX: DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc., a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, has received a purchase order to provide an Automated Pantograph Inspection System (apis) from Chicago Metra.

The system to be installed is designed to span four tracks and will capture high-resolution digital video imagery of critical pantographs located on top of passenger railcars. The pantographs, which relay current from overhead electrical wires to power the train, are inspected for visual damage in the form of cracks, chips, and bends that could result in track downtime if not properly identified and repaired. These video images are relayed for remote monitoring to the included centraco Command and Control software platform that provides an intuitive user interface and operational workflow for inspection, alerts, and maintenance orders.

Chicago Metra oversees all commuter rail operations in the 3,700-square-mile northeastern Illinois region, with responsibility for day-to-day operations, fare and service levels, capital improvements and planning. System installation is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2019.

"Chicago Metra has long been a trusted partner of ours, and we're looking forward to expanding our relationship together," said Gianni Arcaini, Duos Chairman and CEO. "More broadly, being awarded another contract further validates the growing offering of solutions we've been developing for the passenger rail market. Going forward, we'll be working closely with Chicago Metra to increase their track safety as well as reduce downtime over the coming years."

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced intelligent security and analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

