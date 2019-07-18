Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. Showcases Sensor Offerings at Sensors Expo & Conference 2019

Comprehensive portfolio of Flexpoint sensor solutions showcased in San Jose, CA

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: FLXT) recently joined other industry experts at the Sensors Expo & Conference in San Jose, California, where Flexpoint showcased their comprehensive portfolio of innovative sensor solutions, while consulting with Fortune 500 companies and potential clients on their present and future sensor needs.

The two-day conference which hosted over 7,500 attendees allowed the Flexpoint engineers to meet with and map out new and future sensor offerings and applications with top corporations worldwide. Confidentiality agreements are now in place with several fortune 500 companies in order to investigate new territory and advancements spanning across a spectrum of market segments particular to each company. We are now in the process of entering into agreements for development of future projects with some of these companies.

"We are collaborating with companies to provide solutions specific to their needs," said Clark Mower, CEO of Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. "Staying ahead of the curve in the sensor industry means leading market advancements, tackling design concerns and spear-heading new technologies," continued Mower.

The leading supplier of thin-film sensing technology, Flexpoint is dedicated to delivering the most innovative and cost-effective solutions to companies around the globe.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company's patented Bend Sensor and related technology. The Bend Sensor is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint's technology and expertise have been recognized by the world's elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the "smart" age of technology.

