Internet Marketing Company: What Is Antique Car Insurance How To Obtain It

Some persons buy antique cars for the nostalgia of older times, while others buy this kind of vehicles for the investment opportunity. Nevertheless, persons that own antique cars will do everything they can to protect them from any harm. In order to protect their investments, antique car owners can purchase car insurance from big known insurers or from smaller specialized insurers.

Before purchasing car insurance, antique car owners should consider the following:

Determine if the car is an antique . There is no standard definition of an antique car among all insurers. In most cases, a car is considered an antique if it's older than 25 years, it is in restored condition or close to original factory condition, and has a value that is greater than the original purchase price.

Determine the value. Determining the value of an antique car is a little bit complicated. Before an insurance deal is signed, the antique car owner and the insurer must settle at an agreed value. To do that, insurance companies will bring an independent professional appraiser and they will consult valuation guides or the original car documentation. Antique car owners can either agree with the valuation made by the insurer or they can reject it. Antique car owners that rejected an offer can continue to negotiate for a better deal or they can search for another insurer.

Insurance costs. Depending on the state, antique car owners will need a certain level of liability coverage. If the antique car is frequently used or shown to different parades or motor shows, then the owner should consider adding additional coverage like collision and comprehensive insurance.

Usage limits. The insurers will impose limits on how much and where an antique car can be driven. Most insurers will require the antique car to be driven less than a limit that is between 5,000 miles to 10,000 miles. The same insurers will restrict the use of the antique car to certain events like weddings, parades, motor shows, etc.

Check eligibility. Not everyone can purchase antique car insurance. In order to obtain antique car coverage, antique car owners must be at least 25 years old and have a clean driving record. Some providers will require the antique car owner to have an additional vehicle that is a daily driver and regular car insurance.

"Many antique car owners consider their antique cars to be valuable investments. In order to protect them, antique car owners are required to purchase the proper antique car insurance"

