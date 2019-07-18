Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering food and Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability (LOHAS) stocks releases a snapshot reporting on the continued trend towards healthier ice cream alternatives such as vegan, low fat/sugar.

In recent news, IndexBox published a new report, "The U.S. Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market. Analysis And Forecast to 2025." According to the report, the ice cream market in the US amounted to $8.1B in 2018, leveling off at the previous year.

Within those sales, high protein/light ice cream is became one of the largest selling segments of the marketplace, beginning to outsell even Ben and Jerry's gourmet ice cream.

Aureus, Inc. (OTC Pink: ARSN), www.AureusNOW.com, a food brand development company that exclusively operates the online sales of Yuengling's Ice Cream brand, as well as select Yuengling retail distribution, today announced that it was returning 250mm shares of common stock to its treasury.

"We were able to complete the transaction with Yeungling's using a restricted class of preferred shares in lieu of the common that we issued for that purpose. This is a much better structure for the company and its shareholders," according to Aureus CEO, Everett Dickson.

Aureus recently completed the acquisition of Yuengling's Ice Cream and announced the new flavors in development which are Gourmet Vanilla, Gourmet Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Cookies & Cream, Salted Caramel, Gourmet Strawberry and Black & Tan.

With approximately 90 calories per serving, Yuengling's high protein/lite ice cream is packed with protein but low in fat, carbohydrates and sugar. "Unlike most high protein products on the market, our lite ice cream tastes like our super premium product," said David Yuengling, President of Yuengling's Ice Cream. "In fact, our Vanilla Lite Ice Cream won a gold medal and our Chocolate Lite Ice Cream was awarded a bronze medal in the LA International Dairy competition."

Yeungling's ice cream is also available to consumers in a large, well- known retailer who has begun endorsing healthier ice cream options; Walmart.

While the US ice cream market may not be expanding rapidly in terms of dollar growth, the product offerings are going through a massive change. Fading are the days of unhealthy/high fat and sugar ice creams as wellness and health take over.

For investors following food and beverage stocks and LOHAS stocks, InvestorIdeas.com has created stock directories to research each sector. Learn more about our membership and directories: https://www.investorideas.com/membership/.

